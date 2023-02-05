ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

NebraskaTV

4-H members help seed library take root

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A project to fight food insecurity takes root in Grand Island. They may not have green thumbs yet but they do have green shirts. In honor of Nebraska 4-H month a group of Hall County 4-H members came together Sunday at the Grand Island Public Library where volunteer Pam Morriss runs a seed library.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Learning Curve: All about bugs!

KEARNEY, Neb. — The student becomes the teacher, as 2nd Grader Aeva Green teaches her fellow classmates about her passion: bugs. NTV's Carol Staab has more from the future entomologist.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Mental Health Awareness: Problem solving

KEARNEY, Neb. — When problems arise, and we all know they will, the question becomes how do we cope with them. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to further discuss the topic of problem solving.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Mary Lanning nearing completion of $25M expansion project

HASTINGS, Neb. — A $25 million project is nearing completion for one central Nebraska hospital. Mary Lanning Healthcare, in Hastings, is looking to add 64,000 square feet to their current facility. The hospital will add three floors in the new building that will house Bryan Health School of Sciences,...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man showered with cards for his 103rd birthday

KEARNEY, Neb. — Described as a very inspirational person, John Cochran from Kearney celebrated his 103rd birthday. Locally, many people know John from the gym, as he used to go to the YMCA five times a week. “Honestly it was like going to the gym with a rockstar, because...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Amherst girls basketball embodies team play

KEARNEY. Neb. — The Amherst Broncos are rulers of the Fort Kearney Conference winning the girls and boys championships on Saturday. “It’s amazing I’m so proud of my teammates,” said Amherst junior guard Hannah Herrick. Amherst and Overton are separated by 18 miles and play each...
AMHERST, NE
NebraskaTV

Minden girls basketball embodies team in SWC tournament win

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Minden Whippets are Southwest Conference Champions. “It feels amazing. We’ve been wanting it for so long,” said freshman Myla Emery. The two-seeded Whippets were going up against the top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes and in the biggest moments of the game they turned to the freshman Emery.
MINDEN, NE
NebraskaTV

Family safe after closet fire in home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A family is safe after a structure fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., units were dispatched to 522 N Walnut after reports of a structural fire. According to Battalion Chief Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department, the first unit on the scene detected fire coming from upstairs. When crews entered, they found fire contained to a closet area. 3 adults and 3 children were inside at the time.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island man arrested after allegedly throwing machete at people

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been arrested after police say he repeatedly tried to strike a family with his vehicle and threw a machete at them. Reynier Rivero Faez, 28, was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse and second-degree assault.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

