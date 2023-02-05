Read full article on original website
Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28thJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
NebraskaTV
Glue sticks, safety scissors are tools to teach life lessons as GIPS adds art classes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Art can be a catalyst for change but until recently Grand Island schools didn't have time dedicated to elementary art. Now armed with glue sticks and construction paper, students weave together their story. Guiding those at Shoemaker Elementary are two veteran teachers drawn back to...
NebraskaTV
4-H members help seed library take root
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A project to fight food insecurity takes root in Grand Island. They may not have green thumbs yet but they do have green shirts. In honor of Nebraska 4-H month a group of Hall County 4-H members came together Sunday at the Grand Island Public Library where volunteer Pam Morriss runs a seed library.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: All about bugs!
KEARNEY, Neb. — The student becomes the teacher, as 2nd Grader Aeva Green teaches her fellow classmates about her passion: bugs. NTV's Carol Staab has more from the future entomologist.
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Problem solving
KEARNEY, Neb. — When problems arise, and we all know they will, the question becomes how do we cope with them. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to further discuss the topic of problem solving.
NebraskaTV
Mary Lanning nearing completion of $25M expansion project
HASTINGS, Neb. — A $25 million project is nearing completion for one central Nebraska hospital. Mary Lanning Healthcare, in Hastings, is looking to add 64,000 square feet to their current facility. The hospital will add three floors in the new building that will house Bryan Health School of Sciences,...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man showered with cards for his 103rd birthday
KEARNEY, Neb. — Described as a very inspirational person, John Cochran from Kearney celebrated his 103rd birthday. Locally, many people know John from the gym, as he used to go to the YMCA five times a week. “Honestly it was like going to the gym with a rockstar, because...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
NebraskaTV
Amherst girls basketball embodies team play
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Amherst Broncos are rulers of the Fort Kearney Conference winning the girls and boys championships on Saturday. “It’s amazing I’m so proud of my teammates,” said Amherst junior guard Hannah Herrick. Amherst and Overton are separated by 18 miles and play each...
NebraskaTV
Minden girls basketball embodies team in SWC tournament win
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Minden Whippets are Southwest Conference Champions. “It feels amazing. We’ve been wanting it for so long,” said freshman Myla Emery. The two-seeded Whippets were going up against the top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes and in the biggest moments of the game they turned to the freshman Emery.
NebraskaTV
Hastings boy spends all of his money on dog beds for local animal rescue
HASTINGS, Neb. — Being an animal-lover is an understatement for 10-year-old Austyn Ladd. Having given his own animals a warm, loving home, he wanted to do the same for pets waiting to be adopted. So when he and his mom Jolene found a good deal on dog beds, he...
NebraskaTV
Family safe after closet fire in home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A family is safe after a structure fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., units were dispatched to 522 N Walnut after reports of a structural fire. According to Battalion Chief Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department, the first unit on the scene detected fire coming from upstairs. When crews entered, they found fire contained to a closet area. 3 adults and 3 children were inside at the time.
NebraskaTV
While many support the ATF Pistol Brace Rule, others say 'it violates people's rights'
KEARNEY, Neb. — On January 13th, the Attorney General signed the ATF final rule 2021R-08F, “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces,’” amending ATF’s regulations to clarify when a rifle is designed, made, and intended to be fired from the shoulder. Pistol braces...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man arrested after allegedly throwing machete at people
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been arrested after police say he repeatedly tried to strike a family with his vehicle and threw a machete at them. Reynier Rivero Faez, 28, was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse and second-degree assault.
