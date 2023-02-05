Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJCL
Windsor Forest celebrates pair of football signings
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Windsor Forest High School celebrated a pair of football signings in between the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday. It was also senior night for the Knights. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
WJCL
High School Basketball Highlights and Scores for Feb. 7
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School basketball highlights and final scores for Tuesday February 7.
Class 3A Basketball blog: No. 2 Johnson boys defeat No. 6 Beach; rematch in region tourney likely
Second-ranked Johnson’s 76-50 victory against No. 6 Beach (20-3, 11-1) on Friday avenged the Atomsmashers’ 64-57 loss to...
BHSBB: Johnson new No. 1 in AAA after Beach victory
SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Johnson boys’ basketball team reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in Class AAA, according to the official GHSA rankings. Johnson has been on a tear lately. The Atom Smashers have won six straight contest, all double digits victories. The closest game during the stretch was a 26-point blowout of then-No. 1 Beach […]
WSAV-TV
Islands YMCA holds ribbon-cutting for EGYM
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia celebrated the launch of its third EGYM program at the Islands YMCA on Whitemarsh Island in Savannah. The machines adjust electronically to the user. The technology has already been deployed at the Habersham and Effingham County YMCAs. Islands YMCA holds ribbon-cutting for EGYM. The YMCA...
WSAV-TV
15th Anniversary of the Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion
Today marks 15 years since the sugar refinery explosion that killed 14 people in Port Wentworth. 15th Anniversary of the Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion. Today marks 15 years since the sugar refinery explosion that killed 14 people in Port Wentworth. Dr. Bryson Custer Interview. Alex Murdaugh evacuates from Colleton County...
WSAV-TV
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ - Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. ‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo …. We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. Mayor...
Flau’jae Johnson making second appearance on American’s Got Talent
(WSAV) – Monday evening, Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson will make her second appearance on America’s Got Talent. Johnson currently plays basketball for Louisiana State University (LSU), but many people in Savannah remember when she started playing the sport at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. The talented guard blossomed over the years and caught […]
GA Southern adds 3 football coaches
STATESBORO (WSAV) – Georgia Southern has added three football coaches over a two-week period from Jan. 13 to Jan 25. The first coach is a familiar face to Eagles fans, BJ Johnson. He returns as the wide receivers coach. During his career in Statesboro, from 2013 to 2016, he caught 93 balls for over 1,300 […]
WJCL
Report : Savannah's Anthony Lanier to re-sign with Saskatchewan Roughriders
Savannah's Anthony Lanier is set to become the highest-paid American defensive player in the Canadian Football League. According to multiple published reports, the former Jenkins High School standout, has received a new contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continues into the twelfth da
Multiple witnesses, including families and some of his alleged victims, are expected to take the stand over the next few days. Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continues into …. Multiple witnesses, including families and some of his alleged victims, are expected to take the stand over the next few...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins
ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Air(wo)man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Did you know that the Tuskegee Airmen included women?. Sergeant Amelia Jones of Daufuskie Island would serve as a Tuskegee Airmen for 2 years under the leadership of Colonel Benjamin O. Davis. Sergeant Jones received a Tuskegee Airmen red jacket at the Mighty Eighth Air...
WSAV-TV
Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on the Hostess City
Several local groups spoke out Sunday against SCAD saying it’s time for the private college to do its part when it comes to growth in downtown Savannah. Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on …. Several local groups spoke out Sunday against SCAD saying it’s time for the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
atlantatribune.com
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
WSAV-TV
Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm
Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm while testifying. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh’s …. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm while testifying. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press...
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia
Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
Possible breach of contract between the City of Savannah and the Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are learning more tonight about a possible breach of contract between the city and the Savannah Bananas. The team plays at Grayson Stadium but one News 3 viewer tells us that technically they shouldn’t—at least, not right now. In August, the Savannah Bananas left the Coastal Plain League to go […]
