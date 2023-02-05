ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
406mtsports.com

Billings golfer Brandon McIver ties for 14th on Korn Ferry Tour

Billings golfer Brandon McIver finished in a 10-way tie for 14th place Sunday at the conclusion of the Panama Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event held in Panama City, Panama. For the 29-year-old McIver, it was his highest finish so far in what is his rookie season on the PGA...
