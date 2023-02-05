Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on shelter-in-place
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Clovis West High and Fort Washington Elementary were placed on lockdown Wednesday following what was described as a threatening phone call, according to the Clovis Unified School District. District officials say at around 11:30 a.m. a phone call was received threatening Clovis West High....
kprl.com
Largest Catholic Parish Opens 02.07.2023
The largest Catholic Parish church in North America opened last week in Visalia. St. Charles Borromeo seats three thousand two hundred people. It opened Thursday with bishops from throughout California in attendance. The $21 million dollar church has a 48 by 53 feet mural on the wall behind the altar....
Collected storm water offered to growers to recharge their farm land, farmers rush to prepare
Farmers say the extra water is a blessing, but now some are rushing to make sure they're ready to receive it.
First Hmong American mayor of major U.S. city celebrated in Fresno
Oakland mayor Sheng Thao, who is the first Hmong American mayor of a major U.S. city, visited the Central Valley this weekend.
Madera South students are selling free-range eggs for $5 a dozen
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera-area high school is responding to high-priced eggs – and giving their students hands-on opportunities to learn about farming and business management. Madera South High School (MSHS) FFA (Future Farmers of America) students take care of 50 chickens. This includes feeding, cleaning the chicken coop, and collecting and cleaning the […]
GV Wire
The Fresno DA Blamed Newsom for a Police Death, but Facts Support Newsom’s Account
Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp blamed California Governor Newsom for the early release of Nathaniel Dixon, accused of killing police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in Selma. However, facts indicate that Smittcamp’s office made the decision that led to Dixon’s release under AB109, a California law aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.
Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7. The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
Evacuated animals return to Merced's Applegate Park Zoo after storm
Animals are back at Merced's Applegate Park Zoo after a powerful storm forced an emergency evacuation last month.
Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association nearing $50k in funding in memory of Officer Carrasco
Thousands of dollars have been raised through the Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association in honor of fallen officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was killed in the line of duty last week.
‘There could have been crashes’: Fresno is counting the cost of a rise in sideshows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new influx of sideshows in Fresno has prompted the Fresno Police Department to warn residents about how dangerous the popular phenomenon can be. Department officials say they received as many as 15 calls about sideshows on Sunday alone. “They’re vehicle stunts, but it oftentimes results in them losing control of […]
Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno
Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
GV Wire
Fresno Council to Undo ‘Bredefeld’ Leadership Rules
Rules enacted because of the presence of a certain Fresno city councilman are slated to be reversed. When Garry Bredefeld took his seat on the city council in 2017, his colleagues changed the rules on who could hold leadership positions. The changes include requiring one year experience prior to taking a seat on the council, and the usual rotation system by district number could be upended by a majority vote.
tourcounsel.com
Hanford Mall | Shopping mall in Hanford, California
Hanford Mall hasan extensive line of stores, most of which have good deals and discounts depending on the season. This mall is very complete when it comes to commercial offer. Since, you will have at your fingertips, department stores, cinema, restaurants, and coexistence areas. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, JCPenney, Nurses...
17 vehicles impounded during crackdown on illegal sideshows in Fresno
More than a dozen drivers had their vehicles impounded during a crackdown on illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.
Fresno introduces low or no-cost spay and neuter program for pets
Mayor Jerry Dyer to announce a partnership that will allow eligible residents in the City of Fresno to receive low or no-cost spay and neuter services for their pets.
Hanford Sentinel
Pop quiz: Think you know everything about World Ag Expo?
Think you know about the World Ag Expo, which is set for Feb. 13-15? Here are some stats and facts about the annual event. World Ag Expo was established in 1968. 98,387 people came from 49 states and 34 countries to attend the 2022 show. It was the first live show after the COVID Pandemic.
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County
Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
