These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
The Bay Area beach where an iconic 'Goonies' scene was filmed
A Bay Area beach played an important role in the ending of the cult classic film.
sonomamag.com
A Tiny Prefab Home in Healdsburg Adds Space for Family
Healdsburg homeowner Leslie Scharf knew she needed more living space when both of her daughters became parents. Extended visits weren’t feasible in her home, so she looked into purchasing an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, to accommodate her daughters and their families. Scharf and her late husband purchased the...
Explore Over 50 Vendors At This Gigantic Crystal Fair In SF
The Crystal Fair Marketplace will soon touch down in San Francisco! This giant event brings over 50 vendors to San Francisco and Walnut Creek on select weekends through November. Peruse thousands of crystals, minerals, geodes, beads, and gems while learning about their properties from the best local and international curators. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with healers, psychics, aura readers, and masseuses. The first rendition of the SF Crystal Fair will take place from 10am-6pm on Saturday, March 11; and from 10am-4pm on Sunday, March 12. Admission to the fair is $14 for all guests over 12, and is good for both days. It all goes down at the SF County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park, located at 1199 9th Avenue. Some of the vendors on the roster for SF’s March marketplace include Altar Space, a metaphysical supply store based in Texas; Scents by the Bay, a Pleasanton store specializing in candles, essential oils, and crystals; Jaya Moksha, which creates handmade boho jewelry, and Zen Zone Healing, an online candle store based in the Bay Area.
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation
San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
KQED
How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together
After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
What earthquake like Turkey could mean for Bay Area
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in the aftermath of the Turkey magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes. But what would a series of similar quakes mean for the Bay Area?
Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
sfstandard.com
Mark Your Calendar for San Francisco’s Biggest Festivals of 2023
Saturday’s huge—if soggy—Chinese New Year Parade didn’t just usher in the Year of the Rabbit, it kicked off the 2023 calendar of community celebrations around the city. And after a few weird years of Covid-driven cancellations or cautiousness, 2023 is shaping up to be fully back...
ksro.com
Citrus Pest Found in Sonoma County
Sonoma County agriculture officials are asking for state assistance after a pest that can kill citrus trees was detected in the region. The pest, called the Asian Citrus Psyllid, was found in a survey trap in a residential area east of Sonoma last Thursday. Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith says the discovery of the pest is serious and calls for a rapid and coordinated response. That includes local nurseries and farmers markets cooperating to temporarily regulate the movement of fruit and nursery stock. The pest has also recently been detected in citrus crops in Southern California.
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
sonomamag.com
25 Sonoma County Hotels Named Among Best in the US
U.S. News & World Report has announced its 2023 list of “Best Hotels in the USA.” This year, 25 properties in Sonoma County made the cut, with Montage Healdsburg taking No. 232 on the list, which features over 6,000 hotel properties. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, took the No. 1 spot.
How much damage would a magnitude 7.8 quake cause in San Francisco? We asked experts.
While such large earthquakes are rare, residents should always be prepared for "the big one."
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
Fine dining restaurant Palette is set to close after four years in San Francisco
The fine dining restaurant is expected to close on Feb. 15.
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Musicians Co-op Robbed
Sonoma County’s Live Musicians Co-op on Piner Road was robbed of all of its equipment on Thursday night. Owner Nathan Prowse posted on social media that the theft appeared to be planned, because the amount of musical instruments stolen required a big truck or a trailer to load everything into. The facility is used by local musicians for rehearsal and recording space. Prowse says the thieves used a crow bar to break in, destroying all of the door jams. The Co-op is still open and a GoFundMe page has been started to help with recovery costs. Anyone with information on the break in should contact Santa Rosa police.
SF Chinese New Year Parade lights up downtown with thousands in attendance
In Chinese folklore, firecrackers ward off evil spirits. And after lighting off of hundreds of firecrackers, this year's San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade began.
KTVU FOX 2
Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato
An Amazon truck caught fire in Novato Tuesday night, according to officials. The truck is a complete loss, but there were no reported injuries during the fire.
