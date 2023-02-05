Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citrus County Chronicle
LeBron tops career scoring record as Lakers fall to Thunder
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA’s career scoring leader on a stepback jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Shiffrin's silver at ski worlds inspired by LeBron's record
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Amid a whirlwind 48 hours high in the French Alps, Mikaela Shiffrin woke up to the news that LeBron James had broken the NBA scoring record and the American skier immediately drew comparisons to her own record-breaking season. Inspired by James’ accomplishment, Shiffrin went out...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Citrus County Chronicle
Morant, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Bulls, end 3-game skid
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Tuesday night. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 13 points and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ishbia takes over Suns, works to improve team culture
PHOENIX (AP) — Justin Ishbia came home from college one day to find his younger brother Mat shooting hoops over an 8-foot obstacle as he practiced for his upcoming high school basketball season. The older brother asked why the 5-foot-10 Mat was doing that — after all, no one...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns' Garrett: 'All good' after hurting toe at Pro Bowl
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett's injured toe does not need surgery after the Cleveland Browns defensive end dislocated it during Pro Bowl events last weekend. Garrett got hurt while racing Carolina defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course in Las Vegas as part of the Pro Bowl's reimagined festivities. Garrett limped off the field and sat down on the turf to check his injury.
