Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa PeacocksModern GlobeTampa, FL
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022. The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel. Brady last week...
Breaking: Tom Brady Announces Decision On His Future With FOX
Tom Brady will indeed be following through on his commitment to FOX. Brady announced on Monday morning that he will begin working for FOX in fall of the 2024 football season. That means Greg Olsen gets one more year on FOX's No. 1 team, alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Brady will spend ...
Peyton Manning Shares Untold Story About Fellow Legend Tom Brady
Peyton Manning had an important decision to make in the spring of 2012. After missing the entire 2011 season due to a neck injury, Manning was released by the Indianapolis Colts, who had the first overall pick in the upcoming draft and were going to start fresh at quarterback with Andrew Luck. Manning, who spent the first 14 seasons of his NFL career in Indy, effectively had his pick of the litter in his first foray into free agency.
10NEWS
Tom Brady won't move into Fox announcing booth until 2024
LOS ANGELES — Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth. Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday's episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Pewter Report
Bucs Land 2 In PFF’s Top 10 Free Agents
With the Bucs having a litany of players heading towards free agency this season, it’s no surprise that a couple of them land on Pro Football Focus’s Top 100 free agents list. What’s important to identify is that the Bucs who are named are put in very high regard, which shows how crucial it is that they return to Tampa Bay next season.
10NEWS
Mote Marine Lab manatees predict Super Bowl LVII winners
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from facing off in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. And around this time each year, Tampa Bay turns to its local sports experts to predict who will reign victorious: manatees Buffett and Hugh at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota.
Florida Panthers open investigation into altercation between mascot, Lightning fan
A Tampa Bay fan got into an altercation with Viktor E. Ratt on Monday.
Tampa Bay Rays to offer $10 tickets for all 2023 home games
Want to catch a Rays game, but don't want to break the bank?
When hipsters in Tampa ask where those in the know go, Sam’s their man
TAMPA — By 7 a.m., in his neat blazer and stylish tortoiseshell glasses, Sam Chambers is at the front desk. Everyone knows Sam. He’s there when the millennials who live at the 22-story Asher, one of developing Water Street Tampa’s newest high-rises, wake to hit yoga or the gym. He’s there when leashed dogs — Winter, Nugget, Mango, Lana, and yes, he knows them by name — exit the elevators on their way out to the city streets for their morning constitutionals, with a quick stop at his desk for a treat.
Comments / 0