Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday, and who is considered at risk because she has never run away before. Alexandra Chavez was last seen in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, blue pants and black Converse shoes. She’s a Hispanic girl about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO