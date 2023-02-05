Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Local notebook: Countless players and coaches on the move
The beginning of the new year is a season of change in the sports world, and Kern County athletes have taken full advantage. Numerous current and former local players have found new homes across a variety of sports, with many trying to break into the coaching field as well. Seleisa...
Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change
The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting
A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
Hearing postponed for man convicted 3 times for murder, with 2 overturned
A Bakersfield man who was convicted three times in a 2002 shooting death and had two of those guilty verdicts overturned appeared in court Tuesday for his attorney to postpone a hearing set to argue for his resentencing. Glen Johnson was convicted in 2003 and then again in 2005 for...
Search underway for missing 20-year-old man
Community members are asked to help find a missing 20-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday in central Bakersfield and is considered at risk because he has medical conditions. David Amatrading, a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the 2700 block of San Emidio...
BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute
A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday, and who is considered at risk because she has never run away before. Alexandra Chavez was last seen in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, blue pants and black Converse shoes. She’s a Hispanic girl about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
KCSO sheriff, CSUB police chief testify in retrial of ex-KCSO deputy convicted of murdering 2 women
A retrial of a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy convicted of killing two prostitutes has drawn witness testimony from many disparate people — former sex workers, deputy district attorneys reading transcripts of KCSO officials who’ve died and a fingerprint expert from a state department. Entering the approximately 11th day of trial on Monday, prosecutors questioned the heads of two Bakersfield law enforcement agencies.
Man gets 2 years after crashing into woman, killing her
A man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for driving his pickup into a woman’s car on Alfred Harrell Highway and killing her. David Alvarez, 28, kept a straight face as a Spanish interpreter translated a victim impact statement by a daughter describing the devastation she and her family felt upon learning of the death of Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56, of Bakersfield. The statement also described how Barber suffered.
