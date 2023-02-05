Read full article on original website
Related
goaugie.com
Augustana Women’s Swim & Dive Prepped for NSIC Championships
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 13 Augustana women's swimming & diving team opens up postseason action Wednesday at the NSIC Championships. The four-day event takes place Wednesday through Saturday in the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota. MSU Moorhead will be the host of the event this year.
goaugie.com
Streff Earns NSIC Track Athlete of the Week Honor
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Augustana indoor track & field's Cami Streff has been named the NSIC Track Athlete of the Week. This is Streff's second weekly honor of her career. She claims this honor following her performance in the 800 meter dash and 4x400 relay at the Bison Open this past weekend.
goaugie.com
Augustana Men’s Tennis Slips Up to Open Season
KEARNEY, Neb. – The Augustana men's tennis team saw fight but ultimately fell in a pair of matches over the weekend. The Vikings fell 6-1 to Midwestern State and 7-0 to MSU Denver in Kearney, Nebraska. Quotable. "The guys really competed well," Augustana assistant coach Jared Hofer said. "MSU...
Monday Scoreboard – February 6
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLCoyotes 3, Wild 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Baltic 76, Colman-Egan 56 Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28 Centerville 49, Chester 48 Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Arlington 32 Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 58 Hanson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 54 Herreid/Selby Area 71, Napoleon/G-S, […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners. If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday
If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
sdpb.org
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 will be held May 6 at the Swiftel Center in Brookings. The school shared that the move from campus is due to construction in Frost Arena as that facility...
dakotanewsnow.com
Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing vacancy rate in Sioux Falls is up slightly since the last report in July, according to a recent survey. In January, the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association surveyed its Sioux Falls area members for its 51st biannual vacancy survey. From the reported...
KELOLAND TV
Amid nursing home crisis, Dow Rummel celebrating 5-star rating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of challenges facing the nursing home industry in South Dakota, but a handful of facilities providing critical care for elderly populations are being recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In Sioux Falls, Dow Rummel was just recently...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
gowatertown.net
Two South Dakota sheriffs invited by Congressman Dusty Johnson to tonight’s State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON, D.C.–South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson has chosen Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman to be his guest at tonight’s State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend...
KELOLAND TV
Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow
Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
KELOLAND TV
Mild today; Strong winds and nuisance snow Thursday
It’s a quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND. We expect better conditions in the Black Hills today with pleasant temperatures and fair skies. Expect some more melting snow today in KELOLAND. Notice the decreasing snow in western SD. 50 degree weather today will help that trend even more today in both Rapid City and Pierre.
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
KELOLAND TV
Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
