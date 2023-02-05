Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Okatoma Fest headline performer chosen
WDAM-TV
Laurel set to host Arbor Day festivities
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel is getting ready for its annual Arbor Day celebration. Every year, the Laurel City Council approves a proclamation to tell people about upcoming events. “We support the people on the tree board who take care of the trees in our city, and Arbor...
WDAM-TV
Honoring life-saving heroes
WDAM-TV
LRMA hosting concert for Black History Month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a concert this Friday, Feb. 10. The idea is not only to showcase artwork by African Americans who have shaped the history of the museum but also to celebrate the community of Laurel as well.
WDAM-TV
Skills USA Region 5 Competition
WDAM-TV
USM holds memorial concert for longtime professor - RAW
WDAM-TV
More backyard flocks in the Pine Belt
WDAM-TV
Nashville’s Ashton Shepherd to headline 34th Okatoma Festival
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The headline performer for the 2023 Okatoma Festival is a Nashville singer and songwriter from Alabama. The Covington County Chamber of Commerce has announced Ashton Shepherd will take the main stage in Collins during the annual event, which will take place May 6. The festival will...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival moves to spring
WDAM-TV
FOP Mardi Gras Parade preview
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 2/7
WDAM-TV
Laurel prepares for Mardi Gras parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. The event will feature floats, vehicles and other surprises. Attendees can also catch favorites like beads, moon pies and medallions. The floats in the parade will also go to...
WDAM-TV
Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy celebrates 1st year as museum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy of Hattiesburg is celebrating its first year as a museum during Black History Month. The pharmacy is a reminder of Hattiesburg’s past. It was open from 1925 to 1996, serving the community and as a safe space for African-Americans during the civil rights movement.
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 2/7
WDAM-TV
Denny Behm Memorial Hornfest
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. Hospital honors first responders during acute, critical care workshop
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Covington County first responders were recognized Tuesday for their life-saving work in 2022. Paramedics Slade Purvis, Bobbie Mooney and Amy Magee and EMTs John Kubala, Merrick Allen and Jim Stanford were honored for their efforts in saving lives at Covington County Hospital. They were...
WDAM-TV
Oseola McCarty’s spirit of giving continues to impact the lives of Southern Miss students nearly three decades after her generous donation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine working all your life and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead of keeping the money all to yourself, you give it away in the hopes of helping people you may never even get the chance to see or know. Well, that’s exactly what Oseola...
WDAM-TV
DUI programs across the Pine Belt
WDAM-TV
Smith and Co. Pharmacy's 1st year as museum
WDAM-TV
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
