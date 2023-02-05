Read full article on original website
Okatoma Fest headline performer chosen
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosts ‘get ready’ event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosted a “get ready” event for women this weekend. The goal of the event was to help women get ready to go into or re-enter the workforce. The event touched on important topics like resume preparations, the interview process, following up, and how to dress for success.
More backyard flocks in the Pine Belt
Honoring life-saving heroes
Oseola McCarty’s spirit of giving continues to impact the lives of Southern Miss students nearly three decades after her generous donation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine working all your life and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead of keeping the money all to yourself, you give it away in the hopes of helping people you may never even get the chance to see or know. Well, that’s exactly what Oseola...
USM holds memorial concert for longtime professor - RAW
Skills USA Region 5 Competition
Denny Behm Memorial Hornfest
Arbor Day festivities in Laurel
LRMA hosting concert for Black History Month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a concert this Friday, Feb. 10. The idea is not only to showcase artwork by African Americans who have shaped the history of the museum but also to celebrate the community of Laurel as well.
DUI programs across the Pine Belt
Laurel prepares for Mardi Gras parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. The event will feature floats, vehicles and other surprises. Attendees can also catch favorites like beads, moon pies and medallions. The floats in the parade will also go to...
Smith and Co. Pharmacy's 1st year as museum
Covington Co. Hospital honors first responders during acute, critical care workshop
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Covington County first responders were recognized Tuesday for their life-saving work in 2022. Paramedics Slade Purvis, Bobbie Mooney and Amy Magee and EMTs John Kubala, Merrick Allen and Jim Stanford were honored for their efforts in saving lives at Covington County Hospital. They were...
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
6pm Headlines 2/6
Pierce named Hattiesburg’s Firefighter of the Year
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) recently named Engineer Dean Pierce Firefighter of the Year. This annual award is given to one firefighter who performs above expectations and continues to be a positive role model for younger firefighters. Nominations are taken from supervisors and peers, with a...
10pm Headlines 2/7
FOP Mardi Gras Parade preview
