FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard says Michigan is investigating neutral-site venue for future game vs. Penn State
Juwan Howard hinted at the possibility of a neutral-site conference game for Michigan in the 2023-24 season. During Monday’s radio show, Howard revealed Michigan is working with Penn State to potentially play one of next season’s games at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions have played a select group of conference games at the iconic games, most recently playing Purdue there in January.
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska women’s basketball’s road win over Northwestern
Nebraska earned its third road win of the season on Monday, outlasting Northwestern 78-66. The Huskers continue their perfect record when leading at halftime to 11-0 on the season. Here are three takeaways and a question from the game:. Sam Haiby continues to thrive back in her starting role. Senior...
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
College Football Analyst Predicts Michigan's 2023 Win Total
After going 13-1 in 2022, expectations for the Michigan Wolverines are going to be sky-high in 2023. One analyst believes that they'll at least come close to meeting them next year. In a feature for 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford projected that the Wolverines will win 11 games in 2023. He said ...
MLive.com
Down a star player, Michigan basketball still posts perfect week, soars in poll
The Michigan women’s basketball team won both of its games this past week and moved up six spots in Monday’s AP top-25 poll to No. 12. Michigan did it without star guard Laila Phelia, who was sidelined with a lower leg injury and remains day to day. After...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN lists key transfer as Michigan's top newcomer for 2023 season
Things are clicking in Ann Arbor with Michigan riding back-to-back B1G titles and College Football Playoff appearances. While a national title has eluded Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines have not rested on their laurels while trying to improve the roster. In the most recent transfer window, Michigan landed a...
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star
A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away. Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old. "He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on ...
HometownLife.com
Canton football has hired a new coach. Where he's from will surprise you.
Don't even bother asking Casey Bess. Not even the new Canton football coach knows the answer yet. "That's the million dollar question everyone has been asking me," said Bess, who was hired Feb. 3 to replace Andy LaFata as the Chiefs' next head coach. Obviously, if you're familiar with the...
CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news
The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Michigan Daily
University of Michigan researcher resigns following falsified data accusations
Dr. Chung Owyang, former University of Michigan chief of gastroenterology, resigned from his position on Jan. 2 due to allegations of falsified data involving millions of federal research dollars. The University deemed Owyang’s experiments as fraudulent and requested the retraction of five academic articles on Jan. 24. One of...
mitechnews.com
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
