cartercountysports.com
Tuesday Round-up: Hampton Sweeps North Greene; Unaka Falls On The Road
Hampton 62, North Greene 51 (girls) The Lady Bulldogs held off a late North Greene charge to take the crucial District 1-A win. Hampton led 11-10 after a quarter of play and used a 9-2 run to end the second quarter to take a 33-23 halftime advantage. The Lady Bulldogs...
cartercountysports.com
Photo Gallery: Cloudland Splits With UH On Senior Night
In a pair of league games, Cloudland had mixed results. The Lady ‘Landers scored the first 35 points and never looked back en route to a 68-23 win, while the ‘Landers were unable to overcome a quick University High start in a 71-50 decision on Senior Night inside Sonny Smith Gymnasium.
cartercountysports.com
Photo Gallery: Lady Warriors Outlast Johnson County; Warriors Fall Short
The Happy Valley girls’ basketball team pulled away on Tuesday night for a District 1-2A win. The Lady Warriors methodically pulled away to take a 65-52 victory over Johnson County on Warrior Hill. In the boys’ game, Happy Valley was unable to keep pace with the Longhorns in a 76-44 decision.
WATE
Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, TN
Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, …. Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was...
Johnson City Press
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS Chorus Director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who will go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
wjhl.com
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon + L5V
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon …. Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon + L5V. Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee …. Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS. Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire. Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire. Applicants...
wjhl.com
Body found on Dickenson County trail identified
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the body of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va., was found off of an area trail Sunday evening. A statement from Fleming said Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. by an ATV rider approximately 15 feet...
Elizabethton high schoolers present findings in Redhead Murders investigation
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Elizabethton High School students and their teacher believe a single person is responsible for the Redhead Murders after undertaking a months-long investigation. The Redhead Murders took place in the mid-1980s across the South, leaving several women with red or brown hair dead. Many of the victims were found in Tennessee, […]
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
UPDATE Feb. 8, 8:17 a.m.: The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield […]
OnlyInYourState
The Humble Little Restaurant Tennesseans Are Quietly Obsessed With
Surrounded by mountains and beautiful scenery, Johnson City is a beautiful TN treasure. Giant murals on the sides of buildings, existing mainstay restaurants, and new places popping up all make downtown a great place to visit. We can all get pretty excited about new places, but we can never forget about the restaurants that have been here for a long time. The Label in Johnson City, Tennessee, is one of those staple restaurants that’s one reason folks flock to this TN town.
JCPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael Savage, of LaFollette, was attempting to cross University Parkway when he was struck by a Ford F150. Savage was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for serious […]
Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
TDOT: 11E bridge work almost complete
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The months-long construction on a bridge along Highway 11 E in Johnson City is said to be completed by the end of the month. According to Mark Nagi with TDOT, work is nearly complete and is on track to be finished by the end of Feb., weather permitting. All traffic […]
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
Kingsport Times-News
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
supertalk929.com
Bridge repair triggers road closure in Kingsport on Tuesday evening
A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said a portion of John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport will be closed off beginning Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. weather permitting. The project involves bridge repair over Shipley Street. Traffic will be detoured onto Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Boulevard during...
wcyb.com
Affidavit: Carter County infant suffered broken skull, underwent CPR, on ventilator
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: An infant underwent CPR, suffered from a fractured skull, and is on a ventilator according to an affidavit in Carter County sent to News 5. According to the affidavit, the 8-month-old boy's mother, Christina Niles, admitted to throwing a toy truck and striking...
Kingsport Times-News
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
KINGSPORT — Cheers rang out as the 20 1/2-foot-boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the vessel, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination: northwest Haiti.
wcyb.com
Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
