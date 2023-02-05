ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, TN

cartercountysports.com

Photo Gallery: Cloudland Splits With UH On Senior Night

In a pair of league games, Cloudland had mixed results. The Lady ‘Landers scored the first 35 points and never looked back en route to a 68-23 win, while the ‘Landers were unable to overcome a quick University High start in a 71-50 decision on Senior Night inside Sonny Smith Gymnasium.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WATE

Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, TN

Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. Body found in middle of cornfield in Greeneville, …. Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced

David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS Chorus Director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who will go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon + L5V

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon …. Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon + L5V. Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee …. Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS. Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire. Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire. Applicants...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Body found on Dickenson County trail identified

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the body of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va., was found off of an area trail Sunday evening. A statement from Fleming said Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. by an ATV rider approximately 15 feet...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Elizabethton high schoolers present findings in Redhead Murders investigation

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Elizabethton High School students and their teacher believe a single person is responsible for the Redhead Murders after undertaking a months-long investigation. The Redhead Murders took place in the mid-1980s across the South, leaving several women with red or brown hair dead. Many of the victims were found in Tennessee, […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

UPDATE Feb. 8, 8:17 a.m.: The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

The Humble Little Restaurant Tennesseans Are Quietly Obsessed With

Surrounded by mountains and beautiful scenery, Johnson City is a beautiful TN treasure. Giant murals on the sides of buildings, existing mainstay restaurants, and new places popping up all make downtown a great place to visit. We can all get pretty excited about new places, but we can never forget about the restaurants that have been here for a long time. The Label in Johnson City, Tennessee, is one of those staple restaurants that’s one reason folks flock to this TN town.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael Savage, of LaFollette, was attempting to cross University Parkway when he was struck by a Ford F150. Savage was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for serious […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

TDOT: 11E bridge work almost complete

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The months-long construction on a bridge along Highway 11 E in Johnson City is said to be completed by the end of the month. According to Mark Nagi with TDOT, work is nearly complete and is on track to be finished by the end of Feb., weather permitting. All traffic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Scaffolding is key to dome repair work

KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Bridge repair triggers road closure in Kingsport on Tuesday evening

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said a portion of John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport will be closed off beginning Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. weather permitting. The project involves bridge repair over Shipley Street. Traffic will be detoured onto Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Boulevard during...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

