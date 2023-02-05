ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man injured after shooting in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was sent to the hospital Monday night after a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, left him injured and sparked an investigation, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Police responded to Darbydale Avenue, off of Minnieville Road, after receiving a report of...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
LAUREL, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Woman shot, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Suspect in custody after shooting woman in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Fairfax County Tuesday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m., the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that offciers responded to the 8400 block of Blankenship Sreett in Mt. Vernon for a shooting. Police said a woman...
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville convenience store

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a convenience store on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, February 6, 2023. The assault was reported at a store in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 1:20 AM. In addition to assault, the suspect is also facing a potential charge of trespassing.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
EMMITSBURG, MD
Lansing Daily

Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police

Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George’s County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CLINTON, MD
WJLA

Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police

TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County, Va. --- leaving them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before 1 a.m. for the report of the break-in, officials said. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old woman with lacerations to her face along with a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
TRIANGLE, VA
WJLA

3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
TOWSON, MD
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
HAYMARKET, VA
WJLA

25-year-old man found dead in Southeast DC, police investigating

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday night in Southeast, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street where they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After showing no signs consistent with life, he was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy