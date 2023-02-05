ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

WISN

Gunman who shot MPD officer suspected of stealing car Monday

MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News has been investigating the background of the man who shot Officer Peter Jerving. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr learned from several sources that the gunman, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was at this apartment building on Good Hope Road Monday night where he committed a robbery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating shooting of 13-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police say the boy was dropped off at a local hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear where the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Early morning house fire in Racine claims 1 life, officials investigating

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine fire officials tell CBS 58 that a fire broke out at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8 around 12:30 a.m. at 1105 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. According to the Racine Fire Department, hoarding-like conditions were found on the first floor of the home. Firefighters searched through both floors of the residence through waist high piles of debris.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Man caught inside stranger's car not charged

MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

House fire in Racine; 1 dead

RACINE, Wis. - One person is dead following a house fire near Prospect Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Racine Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim. This is a developing...
RACINE, WI
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jen's Sweet Treats to hold fundraiser for fallen MPD officer

CUDAHY - Jen's Sweet Treats will donate 100 percent of proceeds on Thursday, Feb. 16 to the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Jen's Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. A dozen count cupcake boxes can be preordered for $42. Milwaukee Police...
CUDAHY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, killed on south side: 'Complete shock'

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man's family is looking for answers after he was shot and killed on the city's south side Monday, Feb. 6. Teryton Bonner was shot at a gas station near 17th and Rogers around 5 p.m. "I hope they find who did this," said Junell Bannister,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot early Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a 19-year-old robbery suspect who also died from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the suspect fled when officers arrived at the crime scene about 1:15 a.m. He says one officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The 37-year-old officer was mortally wounded and died at a hospital. The suspect died at the scene and the chief says it’s unclear whether it was from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
MILWAUKEE, WI

