WISN
Gunman who shot MPD officer suspected of stealing car Monday
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News has been investigating the background of the man who shot Officer Peter Jerving. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr learned from several sources that the gunman, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was at this apartment building on Good Hope Road Monday night where he committed a robbery.
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating shooting of 13-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police say the boy was dropped off at a local hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear where the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to...
CBS 58
Early morning house fire in Racine claims 1 life, officials investigating
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine fire officials tell CBS 58 that a fire broke out at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8 around 12:30 a.m. at 1105 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. According to the Racine Fire Department, hoarding-like conditions were found on the first floor of the home. Firefighters searched through both floors of the residence through waist high piles of debris.
WISN
Man caught inside stranger's car not charged
MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
House fire in Racine; 1 dead
RACINE, Wis. - One person is dead following a house fire near Prospect Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Racine Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man fired shots at another driver during road rage incident on I-94 in Cook County: police
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Racine man is accused of firing shots at another car during a road rage incident Sunday. Dylan Creekpaum, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of cannabis. At about 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 5, Illinois State Police Troop 3...
Milwaukee police officer, robbery suspect shot and killed in incident
A 37-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer with four years of service was shot and killed Tuesday morning when trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery.
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jen's Sweet Treats to hold fundraiser for fallen MPD officer
CUDAHY - Jen's Sweet Treats will donate 100 percent of proceeds on Thursday, Feb. 16 to the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Jen's Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. A dozen count cupcake boxes can be preordered for $42. Milwaukee Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed on south side: 'Complete shock'
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man's family is looking for answers after he was shot and killed on the city's south side Monday, Feb. 6. Teryton Bonner was shot at a gas station near 17th and Rogers around 5 p.m. "I hope they find who did this," said Junell Bannister,...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 17th and Rogers
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the area of 17th and Rogers on Monday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
WISN
12 News Investigates: Hidden neighborhood danger -- street lights shocking dogs, killing one
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says he lost his best friend, Ted, a poodle mutt he rescued from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "Just the trauma of dealing with watching your dog die. I'm still working on that. I lost a pet and it seems like the response from the city – I expected more," Gross said.
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot early Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a 19-year-old robbery suspect who also died from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the suspect fled when officers arrived at the crime scene about 1:15 a.m. He says one officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The 37-year-old officer was mortally wounded and died at a hospital. The suspect died at the scene and the chief says it’s unclear whether it was from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
