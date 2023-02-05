China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

Read full article on original website
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
When a weather balloon went rogue almost 25 years ago, fighter jets fired 1,000 rounds at it and couldn't bring it down
"With something like this, which is stationary in the air when the CF-18s are flying very, very fast, it is difficult to shoot it," a lieutenant said.
China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
Video appears to show suspected Chinese spy balloon being shot down
The US military shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, a US official said.
CNN reporter shows where US Navy searches for suspected Chinese spy balloon debris
CNN's Dianne Gallagher speaks from a shrimp boat off the coast of South Carolina to show where the US Navy is searching for debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by US military.
Chinese Spy Balloon May Be Watching Our Cellphone Traffic: Ex-U.S. Colonel
The U.S. has reportedly been tracking the suspected surveillance balloon spotted over U.S. airspace in recent days.
Trump Denies Pentagon’s Claim That China Flew Balloons Over U.S. During His Term
“China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP,’" the former president wrote, calling the Pentagon's claim of "at least three" incidents "fake disinformation."
China says it is looking into spy balloon in US airspace: ‘Speculation and hype not conducive’
China has said it is looking into reports about a spy balloon floating in US airspace and urged officials in Washington to remain calm as Beijing had “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country”.“China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.“Speculation and hype are not conducive until the facts are clear.”Officials from the Pentagon, the US military, and Canada confirmed spotting a high-altitude surveillance balloon on...
Is China's suspected spy balloon 'throwing a rock into the pool of American politics' to test Biden?
Republican lawmakers accused China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon and said the Biden administration had given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. The balloon's presence in the sky above the United States before a military jet shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean with a missile Saturday further strained US-China ties. America's top diplomat abruptly scrapped a trip to Beijing and China's defense ministry said in a statement after the balloon fell into the waters off the Carolina coast that it "reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations.” For more on the unfolding diplomatic crisis FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Julian Richards, Founder of the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS) at The University of Buckingham. He says China could very well be "throwing a rock into the pool of American politics to see how Biden is able to manage this tension in the US political system."
Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China
The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon; Chinese government reacts
The headline and last two paragraphs of this story are an update to the previous reporting. A suspected Chinese stratospheric spy balloon is being tracked by the U.S. military. The balloon is believed to be gathering intelligence. At some point today, it was over Montana. The Pentagon said that it had been tracking the balloon for several days.
US Military Takes Out Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon, F-22 Fires Single Missile: Report
On Saturday, U.S. military fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating off the coast of South Carolina. President Joe Biden ordered the takedown of the balloon, but the Pentagon suggested waiting until it could be done in open water, according to Reuters. The mission involved multiple fighter...
New Photos Show the Navy Recovering Downed China Spy Balloon Off U.S. Coast
The U.S. Navy released photos showing the recovery of the remnants of a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down on the orders of President Joe Biden off the coast of South Carolina. The photos were taken a day after an American fighter jet fired on the 200-foot-tall balloon, sending...
