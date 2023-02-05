ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

By Heather Chen, Wayne Chang, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
The Independent

China says it is looking into spy balloon in US airspace: ‘Speculation and hype not conducive’

China has said it is looking into reports about a spy balloon floating in US airspace and urged officials in Washington to remain calm as Beijing had “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country”.“China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.“Speculation and hype are not conducive until the facts are clear.”Officials from the Pentagon, the US military, and Canada confirmed spotting a high-altitude surveillance balloon on...
MONTANA STATE
France 24

Is China's suspected spy balloon 'throwing a rock into the pool of American politics' to test Biden?

Republican lawmakers accused China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon and said the Biden administration had given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. The balloon's presence in the sky above the United States before a military jet shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean with a missile Saturday further strained US-China ties. America's top diplomat abruptly scrapped a trip to Beijing and China's defense ministry said in a statement after the balloon fell into the waters off the Carolina coast that it "reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations.” For more on the unfolding diplomatic crisis FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Julian Richards, Founder of the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS) at The University of Buckingham. He says China could very well be "throwing a rock into the pool of American politics to see how Biden is able to manage this tension in the US political system."
NBC News

Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China

The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
KANSAS STATE

