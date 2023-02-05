China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

Republican lawmakers accused China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon and said the Biden administration had given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. The balloon's presence in the sky above the United States before a military jet shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean with a missile Saturday further strained US-China ties. America's top diplomat abruptly scrapped a trip to Beijing and China's defense ministry said in a statement after the balloon fell into the waters off the Carolina coast that it "reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations.” For more on the unfolding diplomatic crisis FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Julian Richards, Founder of the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS) at The University of Buckingham. He says China could very well be "throwing a rock into the pool of American politics to see how Biden is able to manage this tension in the US political system."

