Bonnie Louise Cantrell
Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley. Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she...
Father of modern boxing in Toledo broke barriers to leave a lasting impact
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's boxing scene is home to world champions and Olympians and has history that dates back more than 100 years. But the story of boxing in the Glass City can’t be told without one person in particular: Larry Moreland. He is considered the father of...
GALLERY: Search for Missing Woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
Too close for comfort: Bowling Green strains past Sylvania Northview
Bowling Green could finally catch its breath after a close call against Sylvania Northview in a 63-60 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on February 7. Last season, Sylvania Northview and Bowling Green squared off with March 1, 2022 at Sylvania Northview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Glue Guy: O'Bryant doing dirty work for Tygers
MANSFIELD — Ja’Ontay O’Bryant may not be Mansfield Senior’s leading scorer or rebounder, but the junior is the glue that holds the Tygers together. An athletic 6-foot guard, O’Bryant scored a career-high 15 points in Saturday’s 79-74 loss to state-ranked Sandusky. But what had coach Marquis Sykes raving afterward were the things that didn’t show up in the box score.
Division II teams ready to duke it out in rugged Ashland district
ASHLAND — Sunday’s tournament draw confirmed what north central Ohio basketball fans already knew. The Ashland district is going to be a street fight.
Mansfield's Friesen inducted into Grace College Alpha Chi honor society
WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
High school boys basketball: Tournament district sites announced
One day after the boys basketball tournament brackets were released, the district sites were rolled out on Feb. 6. In Division I, St Edward will be close to home in Lakewood for the Northeast 4 district. If Elyria can win two home games, the Pioneers will be faced with a near road game against the Eagles in the district semis.
$2.3M investment moving forward in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Bucyrus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that...
GOAL Digital Academy spotlights Mansfield & Galion students on Honor Roll
MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile. Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
Final Westinghouse 'A' building walls come tumbling down
MANSFIELD -- The city's east skyline looked far different Wednesday morning. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
Judith Hootman
Judith Ann Hootman, 73 of Jeromesville passed away Thursday February 2, 2023. She was born June 2, 1949 in Mansfield the daughter of Charles and Roxie Faye Payton Caugherty Jr. She was a 1967 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and worked for Heffelfinger Insurance in Jeromesville. She enjoyed quilting, crafts...
Molly Beach
Molly Beach, 40, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1982 in Galion, she was the daughter of William “Bill” Beach and Kathleen J. (Miller) Beach–Price. To...
Scholarship established at The Shelby Foundation in memory of beloved journalist
SHELBY -- This past December, the Shelby community lost a well-known and well-respected journalist, sports editor, and huge Whippet fan when Charles Richard “Chuck” Ridenour, II, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022. Chuck loved his hometown of Shelby and everything it had to offer. He and his wife,...
Todd Corbitt
Todd Allen Corbitt, age 58, died unexpectedly Friday, February 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Emergency Room. Born March 7, 1964 in Marion to James W. Corbitt, Sr. and Lera (Delong) Newman, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 15 years. He graduated from high school in Crestline and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He was employed as an auto body mechanic. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #763 in Shelby.
Open Source: Retired K-9 trainer opens dog kennel in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Sara Mosier-Napier could always tell when her police partner was about to bite. “I’ve been watching dog tails and ears for a very long time,” she said.
