4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Gauging former No. 1 recruit GG Jackson's NBA Draft stock after social media outburst amid up-an-down season
It's been a rocky season for South Carolina's GG Jackson. And his already-unstable NBA Draft stock has only become more shaky in the last six days. Over the weekend, South Carolina took on Arkansas at home. In a game where the last place team in the SEC and faced an unranked Razorbacks team, the former No. 1 prospect and 5 star recruit brought an unexpected amount of attention to the contest.
blufftontoday.com
Dawn Staley claps back at Geno Auriemma's comments on South Carolina vs. UConn officiating
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley called out UConn coach Geno Auriemma on Tuesday for comments the Huskies coach made about the Gamecocks' play style after their 81-77 win in Connecticut on Sunday. Auriemma received a technical foul in the rivalry game for throwing a water...
Five Gamecocks invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Five now former South Carolina Gamecocks have been invited to take part in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon. The five former Gamecocks who have received invites were wide receiver Jalen Brooks, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and defensive backs Darius Rush and Cam Smith.
South Carolina Basketball Loses a Tight One in the Other Columbia
South Carolina basketball had a different starting lineup in Columbia, Missouri than it has had any other game of the season. GG Jackson did not start after venting his frustrations with losing and his usage on Instagram Live after the Gamecocks lost to Arkansas. If the Gamecocks were going to end their seven-game losing streak, it was going to be with a limited role for their most talented player.
South Carolina's Recent Success Against UConn Symbolizes Growth
South Carolina's women's basketball team and their series with the UConn Huskies has become the measuring stick for where they stand in their respective sport.
theadvocate.com
Here's where the LSU women are ranked ahead of Sunday's showdown with No. 1 South Carolina
LSU (23-0) stayed at No. 3 as Indiana jumped two spots from No. 4 to No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. The Tigers, playing their third game in seven days, held off Texas A&M 72-66 on Sunday. No. 1 South Carolina beat then-No. 5 UConn,...
Dawn Staley Discusses Win Over UConn
South Carolina's head women's basketball coach met with the media to discuss the Gamecocks first ever win on UConn's home floor.
LOOK: The areas Carolina plans to utilize around campus
It’s time to change the game. That’s the official messaging from Gamecock Football’s social media channels, regarding the new project around Williams-Brice Stadium. For now, there aren’t a ton of details, but there are quite a few things worth knowing about what’s in store. A...
abccolumbia.com
USC proposes new Williams-Brice Stadium project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Feb. 7, 2023) – The University of South Carolina started the process to determine the feasibility of a major modernization of Williams-Brice Stadium that could also pave the way for the development of more than 800 acres of undeveloped USC property situated adjacent with the Congaree River, west of the existing Long Family Football Operations Facility.
live5news.com
McMaster nominates retired Army general to lead SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster nominated a successor to serve as the secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McMaster said he wants to see retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WRDW-TV
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In about 50 days, Augusta becomes the center of the golf universe, but lately, the Masters’ buzz has centered around a piece of property along the river. Word of a new golf course possibly 10 miles from Augusta National has been spreading like wildfire on...
WLTX.com
Spring is arriving early again
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The calendar might say we are in winter but the weather has felt more like spring lately. Outside of the extreme cold we saw ending last year, 2023 has been off to a warm start. This year ranks near the top 10 warmest starts on record. While this has resulted in no snowy weather, we are now starting to see the signs of Spring in early February. These photos from Sharon one of our WLTX Weather Watchers shows trees in the Midlands already beginning to flower.
abccolumbia.com
White Knoll High School cleared of threats
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
USC Gamecock
Restaurant Villa Tronco continues to surprise, delight Columbia community after 83 years
For Carmella Roche and generations of Columbia's citizens, exposed brick, welcoming staff and family portraits hanging on the wall make walking into Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant feel like coming home. As the oldest restaurant in South Carolina, Villa Tronco has been serving Columbia residents Italian cuisine for 83 years, and...
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
coladaily.com
Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington
Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
247Sports
