Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Gauging former No. 1 recruit GG Jackson's NBA Draft stock after social media outburst amid up-an-down season

It's been a rocky season for South Carolina's GG Jackson. And his already-unstable NBA Draft stock has only become more shaky in the last six days. Over the weekend, South Carolina took on Arkansas at home. In a game where the last place team in the SEC and faced an unranked Razorbacks team, the former No. 1 prospect and 5 star recruit brought an unexpected amount of attention to the contest.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Five Gamecocks invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Five now former South Carolina Gamecocks have been invited to take part in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon. The five former Gamecocks who have received invites were wide receiver Jalen Brooks, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and defensive backs Darius Rush and Cam Smith.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Basketball Loses a Tight One in the Other Columbia

South Carolina basketball had a different starting lineup in Columbia, Missouri than it has had any other game of the season. GG Jackson did not start after venting his frustrations with losing and his usage on Instagram Live after the Gamecocks lost to Arkansas. If the Gamecocks were going to end their seven-game losing streak, it was going to be with a limited role for their most talented player.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

LOOK: The areas Carolina plans to utilize around campus

It’s time to change the game. That’s the official messaging from Gamecock Football’s social media channels, regarding the new project around Williams-Brice Stadium. For now, there aren’t a ton of details, but there are quite a few things worth knowing about what’s in store. A...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

USC proposes new Williams-Brice Stadium project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Feb. 7, 2023) – The University of South Carolina started the process to determine the feasibility of a major modernization of Williams-Brice Stadium that could also pave the way for the development of more than 800 acres of undeveloped USC property situated adjacent with the Congaree River, west of the existing Long Family Football Operations Facility.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Spring is arriving early again

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The calendar might say we are in winter but the weather has felt more like spring lately. Outside of the extreme cold we saw ending last year, 2023 has been off to a warm start. This year ranks near the top 10 warmest starts on record. While this has resulted in no snowy weather, we are now starting to see the signs of Spring in early February. These photos from Sharon one of our WLTX Weather Watchers shows trees in the Midlands already beginning to flower.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

White Knoll High School cleared of threats

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
LEXINGTON, SC
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington

Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
LEXINGTON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

