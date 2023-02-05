ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Animal Humane Society rescues 56 animals in Morrison County

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWSgp_0kcvwwfk00

The Animal Humane Society (AHS) reported, Friday, that it was called upon to rescue 56 animals from unsanitary conditions in Morrison County.

According to the Animal Humane Society, the 56 dogs, cats and other domestic animals were “living in an overcrowded, unsanitary environment.” Humane Investigations agents from AHS quickly removed the animals. They were reported to range in age from 1 month to 12 years old.

“Constant exposure to filth had left some with severe upper respiratory infections and skin conditions,” read the statement on the AHS website. “Some were dehydrated. All of them were frightened, exhausted and overwhelmed.”

The AHS said that in coming days and weeks, they will need the “vaccines, surgeries and behavioral care required to prepare them for their second chance.”

“While a case this large requires significant space, time and resources, AHS is able to serve as a leader in our animal welfare community and meet the needs of every animal thanks to the support of our animal-loving community,” read the AHS website.

Anyone interested in making a donation toward the care of these animals can do so by filling out a donation form at secure.animalhumanesociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=6177&mfc_pref=T&6177.donation=form1.

No further information on the situation has been released to the public. The Morrison County Record has reached out to AHS and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. This story will be updated when more details are available.

The original statement from AHS can be found here .

Comments / 3

Related
willmarradio.com

Dozens of pets rescued from filthy conditions in Morrison County

(Golden Valley, MN) -- The Animal Humane Society is caring for 56 dogs, cats and other pets rescued from an overcrowded, unsanitary environment in Morrison County. A-H-S officials say the constant exposure to filth left some with severe upper respiratory infections, skin conditions and dehydration. The Animal Humane Society is seeking donations to help pay for vaccines, surgeries, behavioral care and food. No word on when the pets will be available for adoption.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

AHS Rescues 56 Dogs and Cats From Filthy Morrison County Home

(Golden Valley, MN) — The Animal Humane Society is caring for 56 dogs, cats and other pets rescued from an overcrowded, unsanitary environment in Morrison County. A-H-S officials say the constant exposure to filth left some with severe upper respiratory infections, skin conditions and dehydration. The Animal Humane Society is seeking donations to help pay for vaccines, surgeries, behavioral care and food. No word on when the pets will be available for adoption.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Dogs die inside Stearns Co. house fire

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house fire in Stearns County took the life of two dogs Friday evening, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. On Feb. 3, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., dispatchers in Stearns County received a call reporting a house fire at 30765 Co. Rd. 41 in Farming Township, according to the sheriff's office.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
WAITE PARK, MN
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified

STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
STAPLES, MN
knsiradio.com

Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning

(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
kfgo.com

Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Paynesville 6th-grader seriously injured in skiing accident

(Kimball MN-) Donations are pouring in for a Stearns County girl who was seriously injured while skiing this past week. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, suffered "significant head trauma" in the accident, which happened Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to the GoFundMe page set up on her family's behalf, Jo has since been heavily sedated.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Silo top blows off during fire, injures firefighter, damages trucks

OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OSAKIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Teen is injured in crash with semi in central Minnesota

(Avon, MN)—One person is injured following a crash along Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and a car were both traveling eastbound when they collided near Avon in Stearns County. Officials say the car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side. Officials say the driver of the car, Amanda Gielen, 17, of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing man found dead in Motley, no foul play suspected

MOTLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating after a missing man was found dead over the weekend.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Jorge Sandoval Jr., 33, was reported missing on Saturday and was later located deceased in Motley. His body was discovered in a ditch near the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East. No foul play is suspected and there are no public safety concerns at this time, the sheriff's office said. The death is under investigation. 
MOTLEY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust

Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
946
Followers
900
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy