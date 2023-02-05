Animal Humane Society rescues 56 animals in Morrison County

The Animal Humane Society (AHS) reported, Friday, that it was called upon to rescue 56 animals from unsanitary conditions in Morrison County.

According to the Animal Humane Society, the 56 dogs, cats and other domestic animals were “living in an overcrowded, unsanitary environment.” Humane Investigations agents from AHS quickly removed the animals. They were reported to range in age from 1 month to 12 years old.

“Constant exposure to filth had left some with severe upper respiratory infections and skin conditions,” read the statement on the AHS website. “Some were dehydrated. All of them were frightened, exhausted and overwhelmed.”

The AHS said that in coming days and weeks, they will need the “vaccines, surgeries and behavioral care required to prepare them for their second chance.”

“While a case this large requires significant space, time and resources, AHS is able to serve as a leader in our animal welfare community and meet the needs of every animal thanks to the support of our animal-loving community,” read the AHS website.

Anyone interested in making a donation toward the care of these animals can do so by filling out a donation form at secure.animalhumanesociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=6177&mfc_pref=T&6177.donation=form1.

No further information on the situation has been released to the public. The Morrison County Record has reached out to AHS and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. This story will be updated when more details are available.

The original statement from AHS can be found here .