The 2023-2024 Kindergarten Registration is underway. If your child turns five years of age on or before January 1, 2024, please register him/her as soon as possible. Registering now allows the District to optimally plan for your new kindergartener. All registration information is located on the district website, via the “Kindergarten Registration” link under the Parents tab. It is also available on the district website via Quicklinks.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO