Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Where Florida Basketball Sits In Bracketology

For college basketball fans, you know that when the calendar flips over to February it’s time for bracketologists to start working their magic, projecting the NCAA Tournament field and making fans sweat over where their team looks to be situated. Unfortunately for Florida fans, looking at bracketology hasn’t been...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Golden, the Gators enter late push to make NCAA Tournament

The Gators' chance to dance in the tournament tightened after their 10th loss of the season against the rival Kentucky Wildcats. Florida head coach Todd Golden and his squad’s chances of snatching a bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament hang in the balance. The Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) have eight games left in their season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida baseball position group breakdown: 3rd base

Gator Country continues our Florida baseball position group breakdown. The Jacksonville native tore onto the scene in Gainesville, slashing .302/.379/.453 with three home runs, 11 doubles, two triples, and 32 RBIs across 44 starts in his freshman campaign. Halter went through a “sophomore slump” in year two, slashing .240/.338/.380 with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls on AP college basketball poll after loss to Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After losing to unranked Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers dropped four spots on the Associated Press college basketball poll. A cold shooting night on the road plagued Tennessee, as the Vols dropped their first SEC road contest of the season Wednesday at Florida, 67-54. Previous Coverage: Gators...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Let’s hear it for the boys

It looks like we will be adding one additional Alachua County team in this year’s boys basketball state playoffs, which begin next week. It’s certainly possible we could have more as district tournament play begins this week. Before the season began, I noted that Gainesville, Eastside and Buchholz...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

American Airlines shifts GNV’s Miami flight

American Airlines has switched around the scheduling for Gainesville Regional Airport’s daily Miami flight. The airline has phased out the smaller aircraft used, Embraer ERJ-145, and will now operate the service with a 76-seat Embraer ERJ-175. The change will reduce the number of flights from two a day to one and lower the number of daily passengers by 24 each way.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers

When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Raemi Eagle-Glenn launches bid to succeed Chuck Clemons in HD 22

She is the first-in candidate for the open seat. Former Alachua County Commissioner Raemi Eagle-Glenn has launched a campaign for North Central Florida’s House District 22. Eagle-Glenn, a Gainesville Republican, briefly served on the Commission after Gov. Ron DeSantis selected her to replace Mary Alford, who resigned her seat after it was discovered she did not live within the Commission district she was elected to represent.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

