Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Gator Country
Where Florida Basketball Sits In Bracketology
For college basketball fans, you know that when the calendar flips over to February it’s time for bracketologists to start working their magic, projecting the NCAA Tournament field and making fans sweat over where their team looks to be situated. Unfortunately for Florida fans, looking at bracketology hasn’t been...
Forward CJ Felder Returning to Gators After Leave of Absence
After missing eight games for personal reasons, Gators forward CJ Felder is returning to the Florida unit.
Arkansas Recipe Calls for Four Kentucky L's
Razorbacks Have Chance to Make Series Run Against Wildcats
Independent Florida Alligator
Golden, the Gators enter late push to make NCAA Tournament
The Gators' chance to dance in the tournament tightened after their 10th loss of the season against the rival Kentucky Wildcats. Florida head coach Todd Golden and his squad’s chances of snatching a bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament hang in the balance. The Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) have eight games left in their season.
Gator Country
Florida baseball position group breakdown: 3rd base
Gator Country continues our Florida baseball position group breakdown. The Jacksonville native tore onto the scene in Gainesville, slashing .302/.379/.453 with three home runs, 11 doubles, two triples, and 32 RBIs across 44 starts in his freshman campaign. Halter went through a “sophomore slump” in year two, slashing .240/.338/.380 with...
aseaofblue.com
Official from Kentucky vs. Arkansas was reportedly yelling at fans going into halftime
Tuesday night in Rupp Arena was not a good showing from the Kentucky Wildcats as they were run off the floor in the second half in an 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Aside from the Cats’ performance, it was also a poor showing from the officials, especially in the first half, which had the Rupp Arena crowd booing and chanting “refs you suck.”
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kentucky's Controversial Firing
The Kentucky athletic department fired a longtime men's basketball usher over the weekend. Doug, who is better known as The Blue Coat, was fired after 19 years for giving the Florida bench "the bird" after Kentucky won. He was even caught on camera as you can see here: Doug "The Blue Coat" ...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee falls on AP college basketball poll after loss to Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After losing to unranked Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers dropped four spots on the Associated Press college basketball poll. A cold shooting night on the road plagued Tennessee, as the Vols dropped their first SEC road contest of the season Wednesday at Florida, 67-54. Previous Coverage: Gators...
Florida football: Biggest regrets from the 2023 recruiting cycle
Florida football had a great 2023 recruiting cycle and brought in some elite talent. Their class ended up ranked 13th in the country according to 247 Sports, and 6th in the SEC. They had a great class average of 91.03, which was better than two teams in the top ten...
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
Gator Country
Spivey Senses Part 2: Recapping the behind the scenes notes from the 2023 class
The Florida Gators coaching staff has put the bow on the 2023 signing class and while most of the work was done in December, the Gators did sign one prospect last Wednesday. Billy Napier and his coaching staff signed 20 high school prospects and brought in 10 transfers to complete the 2023 class.
Gator Country
Florida baseball position group breakdown: right-handed pitchers / part two
Florida baseball is 11 days away from their first pitch of the 2023 season. The Gators kick things off against Charleston Southern on February 17th, the first of a three-game series. Gator Country continues our position group breakdown, providing analysis and insight for each player at every position. This is...
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Let’s hear it for the boys
It looks like we will be adding one additional Alachua County team in this year’s boys basketball state playoffs, which begin next week. It’s certainly possible we could have more as district tournament play begins this week. Before the season began, I noted that Gainesville, Eastside and Buchholz...
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
American Airlines shifts GNV’s Miami flight
American Airlines has switched around the scheduling for Gainesville Regional Airport’s daily Miami flight. The airline has phased out the smaller aircraft used, Embraer ERJ-145, and will now operate the service with a 76-seat Embraer ERJ-175. The change will reduce the number of flights from two a day to one and lower the number of daily passengers by 24 each way.
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers
When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
floridapolitics.com
Raemi Eagle-Glenn launches bid to succeed Chuck Clemons in HD 22
She is the first-in candidate for the open seat. Former Alachua County Commissioner Raemi Eagle-Glenn has launched a campaign for North Central Florida’s House District 22. Eagle-Glenn, a Gainesville Republican, briefly served on the Commission after Gov. Ron DeSantis selected her to replace Mary Alford, who resigned her seat after it was discovered she did not live within the Commission district she was elected to represent.
Comments / 0