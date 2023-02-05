Read full article on original website
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
Man released from jail for domestic violence shot at ex-girlfriend’s home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man just released from jail for domestic violence assault against his ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by another man when he showed up at the woman’s apartment. Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, told investigators he shot Axzaibeion Irby in self-defense. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. The ex-girlfriend called police […]
Tyre Nichols death: 7 more Memphis police officers could face discipline
Seven more Memphis police officers may face discipline in connection with Tyre Nichols’ death last month following an encounter with police, city officials said on Tuesday.
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case
Eight more officers with the Memphis Police Department will likely face charges in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death last month, officials said on Tuesday. During a city council meeting, which focused on officers' conduct during the violent arrest that left Nichols with fatal injuries, the Memphis City Attorney Jennifer Sink spoke alongside Police Chief C.J. Davis to address an ongoing investigation at the police department. Sink told the council that, by her count, eight additional Memphis police officers are expected to receive a statement of charges — which she described as a document outlining their "policy violations" — in connection with...
Ex-officer made personal statement about Tyre Nichols traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Decertification documents for the five Memphis police officers fired and charged following the death of Tyre Nichols show one of the officers made a personal statement about the traffic stop. Former officer Justin Smith said on the day in question, he was supposed to be on desk duty due to an […]
Lansing Daily
Tenant Fatally Shot Landlord After Falling Behind With Rent: Prosecutors
A Tennessee man has been charged over the shooting death of his landlord after he fell behind on rent, according to prosecutors. Robert Lee Collins III, 38, of Whitehaven, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and of being a convicted felon with a firearm following the fatal shooting of his landlord, Ernest Hatton, last … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
‘The spirit led me to go’: Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday. It’s been said a picture is worth a thousand words, but for Officer Tina Shaw this image brings one word to mind. “Joy, joy,” she said. It’s […]
Woman describes husband’s encounter with deputy amid calls to not use unmarked vehicles in stops
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the death of Tyre Nichols, many people have called for officers to stop using unmarked vehicles for traffic stops. One Memphis woman told FOX13 that her husband is facing serious charges after he had an encounter with law enforcement in an unmarked car. Queninsila Davis...
MPD: Man attacks clerk who wouldn’t sell to him without ID
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say attacked a store clerk with a beer can because he wouldn’t sell to him without an ID. According to reports, on Monday, officers responded to a simple assault call in the 4500 block of Winchester Road. Once on the scene, the clerk told officers […]
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
Child injured in Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation […]
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
actionnews5.com
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Hutchinson: What if White cops had beaten Nichols to a pulp?
Let’s be clear, the five former Black Memphis police officers got everything they deserved for beating Tyre Nichols to a pulp. They were fired and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.
americanmilitarynews.com
Memphis cop shot in the head, one person killed in library shooting
A Memphis police officer was shot in the head and another person was fatally shot outside of a library on Thursday. The shooting in front of the Poplar-White State Library in East Memphis left the officer in critical condition. The identity of the officer has not been revealed. “According to...
Adult, child injured in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An man and child were taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting in Raleigh Tuesday morning. According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Homewood a little before 3:30 a.m. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken […]
Deputies looking for suspects in carjackings and robberies across Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for the people driving these two stolen cars: a 2016 Infiniti Q50 and a white 2010 Chevy Tahoe. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 criminals are stealing cars to commit crimes like carjackings, car thefts, home robberies and more. “You...
Child injured and man shot in morning crash and shooting in Raliegh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to crime scene where a child and man were injured in a crash and shooting early Tuesday morning in Raliegh. MPD arrived at the 3100 block of Homewood Dr. at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. MPD said the officers originally responded to an accident call, but found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
Moms hold a vigil in support of Tyre Nichols' mom as she grieves his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of moms gathered for a vigil to lift up Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6, as she continues to grieve his death. Moms met for the vigil at Shelby Farms, which was one of the last places Nichols went before he was fatally beaten during an altercation with multiple Memphis police officers on January 7.
