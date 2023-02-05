Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Bay Tornadoes Heading into Their Second Straight State Tournament Appearance
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay finished the year at 10-7-2 and battled with some injuries down the stretch as they went through the 4A district playoffs where they fell to Wakulla in the semi’s. Head Coach Mike Chrivia said they were able to use this past weekend to rest and heal.
WJHG-TV
Deane Bozeman Competitive Cheer makes school history
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deane Bozeman School’s Competitive Cheer team can add some exciting things to its resume this year. “When I first started, the other coaches and I kind of had a goal to start a competitive team,” said Deane Bozeman Cheer Coach Ericka Marshall. Bozeman...
WJHG-TV
Altha senior is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -’97 Michael Jordan... ‘99 Derek Jeter... ‘23 Braeden Smith. What do these 3 athletes have in common? They we all coming off their second straight championship and sprinting towards a 3rd. But success like that doesn’t come unless you fully love the process.
WJHG-TV
Mosley Girls Soccer Prepping for Match-up 3 Against Chiles
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Dolphins in the 6A classification, this being their first season in that classification, finished 11-2-1 this season with 3 wins combined over Choctaw and Chiles. Both those teams made the state tournament as well. The Chiles match-up is an interesting one because the...
mypanhandle.com
Warm Wednesday, Cold Front Ahead
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A warm start for your Wednesday, with high temperatures across the Panhandle from the low 70s into the mid 70s. A cold front moves into our area late Thursday night, into Friday Morning. Scattered showers can be expected through out Friday with some cooler temperatures behind the cold front.
BDS students put their culinary skills to the test
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — High school students put on their chef hats for the second annual Chartwell Chef’s Challenge. Some Bay, Mosley, and Rutherford High School students spent Tuesday morning learning from professional chefs in a challenge against each other, getting exposure and critiques from real chefs. The challenge takes place in February to […]
WJHG-TV
Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Chapter No. 96 Order of the Eastern Star, Inc invites viewers to an evening of dancing and dining at their Valentine’s Formal Ball. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Parker Lodge No. 142 F &AM at 4802 East Business...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Bay County leaders are buying up homes that are in problem flooding areas. It's a big issue when severe weather strikes. Today (2/7) may have been clear skies in Panama City Beach, but most locals know when it does rain - there's almost always more flooding in the forecast. Hit...
WJHG-TV
Mowat Middle School comes together for custodian fighting brain cancer
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mowat Middle School is doing all they can to help one of their beloved employees. “One of our employees Wally Cooley he’s fighting cancer. He received a tough diagnosis,” Mowat Middle School Principal Ed Sheffield said. Paul Cooley, better known as Wally, has...
mypanhandle.com
Warm start to the week, next front Thursday-Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re riding the temperature roller coaster this week. High temperatures will be in the 70s Monday through Wednesday, falling to the 60s and 50s Thursday through Saturday. The drop in temperatures is thanks to another cold front on its way to the east coast. It will provide the most widespread showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning. Isolated showers, however, are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
WJHG-TV
Valentine’s Day kissing booth fundraiser at ZooWorld
PANAMA CIT BEACHY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld is hosting its 2nd Annual Kissing Booth Fundraiser. These zoo animals are waiting for their chance to pucker up. Pick from the long list of animals including a porcupine, snake, bearded dragon, tortoise or many more ready to be your Valentine. All funds...
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road improvement project moves forward
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some much-needed changes are in the forecast for a popular Panama City Beach roadway. On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road is all clear. But with Florida weather, rain showers are all too common which become a huge problem for the flood-prone area. “Very popular,...
Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month
Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
WJHG-TV
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida is no stranger to severe weather. To make sure we know what to do in case it comes our way, governor Ron DeSantis has recognized this week as Florida severe weather awareness week. Each day of this week focuses on a specific weather hazard.
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: Sura Korean Steakhouse brings Korean-style BBQ to Downtown Fort Walton Beach
Downtown Fort Walton Beach has a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse officially opened on February 6, 2023 in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who...
WJHG-TV
Adopt Joyce & Birdie from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are two adorable cats in need of a good home at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner brought in Joyce and Birdie, two felines who are just one of the many pets available for adoption. Watch the video above for more information.
WJHG-TV
Almost time to sign up for BDS Pre-K program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is almost time to sign your child up for pre-kindergarten in Bay County. Applications are opening in just a few days, and you don’t want your little learner to miss out. Bay District Schools is once again opening its voluntary pre-kindergarten program. Your...
WJHG-TV
Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
mypanhandle.com
A cold front takes down the nice weather
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The nice weather conditions will continue for a few more days. We should see the temps hanging in the 70s through Thursday. A slight chance of a shower on Tuesday but overall should be a dry day. Wednesday will be dry as well but the wind will be up as a cold front approaches our west. Thursday afternoon showers and storms arrive there is a low risk of severe weather but at the moment it’s just out of the range of being able to pick out the finer details. Check back on the forecast for more details on Thursday. Friday the rain chances stick around with a much cooler day as the cold front will still and a second piece of energy develops to out west. This should keep rain around most of the day Friday before clearing out for the weekend. As we had this past weekend it will be on the cooler side of things but should be a dry weekend again.
WJHG-TV
Two candidates have filed for the Lynn Haven Mayoral race
Mild temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast through mid-week w/rain chances increasing Thursday/Friday. The Deane Bozeman Cheer Squad made it to State. And while they didn't win this time around - they did make school history. Whatever Happened to LEAD Coalition?. Updated: 14 hours ago. A local non-profit...
Comments / 0