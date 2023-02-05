Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The nice weather conditions will continue for a few more days. We should see the temps hanging in the 70s through Thursday. A slight chance of a shower on Tuesday but overall should be a dry day. Wednesday will be dry as well but the wind will be up as a cold front approaches our west. Thursday afternoon showers and storms arrive there is a low risk of severe weather but at the moment it’s just out of the range of being able to pick out the finer details. Check back on the forecast for more details on Thursday. Friday the rain chances stick around with a much cooler day as the cold front will still and a second piece of energy develops to out west. This should keep rain around most of the day Friday before clearing out for the weekend. As we had this past weekend it will be on the cooler side of things but should be a dry weekend again.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO