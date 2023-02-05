Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
fox61.com
Black-owned Connecticut bookstore hosts 'boozy' book fair at local brewery
Key Bookstore in Hartford and Hog River Brewery are teaming up to host a Boozy Book Fair. Feb. 5 and 12 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at 1429 Park Street.
westportlocal.com
TEAM Westport Announces 2023 Essay Contest: “The Dialogue Challenge: Effective Engagement on Race, Ethnicity, Religion and LGBTQIA+”
TEAM Westport, the Town of Westport’s diversity engagement committee, has announced the topic for its 2023 Teen Diversity Essay Contest. Now in its tenth year, the contest asks teens to address “The Dialogue Challenge: Effective Engagement on Race, Ethnicity, Religion and LGBTQIA+”. Prior years’ challenges which tackled topics from ‘White Privilege’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ to ‘Micro-Aggressions’ and ‘Stereotypes’ have drawn widespread attention and engagement in Westport and beyond. Students attending High School (Grades 9-12) in Westport or who live in Westport and attend High School elsewhere are invited to participate.
wiltonbulletin.com
1700s Stamford home that mixes old with the new on the market for $2.1M
STAMFORD — The home right on the edge of Farms Road in Stamford has been around since 1721. The plot of land was bought by John Ingersoll, a prominent farmer in the Stamford and Greenwich community, during the early 18th century. Ingersoll took advantage of the prime location at...
Nyberg – Rock artist makes sculptures on Milford beaches
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Warzel’s gravity-defying rock sculptures are only on Milford beaches for a few fleeting moments before washing away on the next tide. “I’ve always been drawn to the beach in Milford,” he said. “I’ve been going there my whole life, it’s beautiful.” Some days, he knows what he wants to build. […]
westportlocal.com
The State Of Westport is FABULOUS Says First Selectwoman Jen Tooker
The primary themes of Tooker's presentation were five matters of strong concern to Westport residents. They included: Traffic and Pedestrian Safety, The Longshore Park Capital Improvement Plan, Downtown Revitalization, Flood Mitigation and Stream Management, and Quality of Life issues including diversity and inclusion, emotional wellbeing which Tooker said was a concern due to the widespread effects of the pandemic. Alsoaddressed by the First Selectman was public safety and policing, noting the achievements of the Westport Police Department and our Chief Of Police Foti Koskinas who was recently recognized by CNN as a Champion for Change along with the department "for their community policing strategies and techniques which are setting the standard across CT and well beyond."
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
Made in Connecticut: Fascia’s Chocolates of Waterbury
In this week's Made in Connecticut, we visit a factory in Waterbury where the business of chocolate is a labor of love.
ctexaminer.com
Hundreds of Elevator Malfunctions in Stamford and No Clear Fix
Ninety-three-year-old Michael Crecco didn’t bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment one night in November to take his dog, Romeo, for a quick walk. So when the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors and wouldn’t budge, Crecco had to use the emergency phone.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country
I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
Norwalk photos: NFD at Lakota Oaks
NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor said he recently took these photos while walking through Lakota Oaks, showing “Norwalk firefighters in training saving a rather emaciated strange looking dog.”
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
manestreetmirror.com
A Toasty Winter for Milford
Keeping Milford Warm is a charity organization that aims to provide funding to low-income families in the city of Milford, Connecticut, to help them keep warm during the winter. The charity helps pay for heating in these families’ homes to ensure that they are able to stay warm and safe during the cold winter months.
connecticuthistory.org
Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7
On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Cellphone Battery Burn
2023-02-05@10:37pm–#Shelton CT– First responders on the way to the 100 block of Howe Avenue where a person has been burned by fire from the lithium-ion battery from their cell phone. The phone has been removed from the home. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
ctexaminer.com
Old Lyme Inches Toward Uneasy Cooperation on Buttonball Boat Launch
OLD LYME — At the 36-1 Buttonball Road Property Committee meeting on Monday morning, the Harbor Management Commission and the Open Space Commission cautiously approached joint management of the town’s three-acre site on Horseneck Creek after months of vying for control. Chris Staab, Buttonball committee member and chair...
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
News 12
Stratford family's furnace fixed thanks to Bridgeport nonprofit
A Stratford family is thanking the community after their furnace was fixed this weekend. Leighann and Greg Rose's furnace had been broken for over a month and the temperature in their home was 50 degrees. Greg Rose lost his job in October. The couple, along with their two children with...
James Taylor to perform in Bridgeport in June
Music legend James Taylor will take the stage at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport this summer.
