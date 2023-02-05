Anderson’s 42 leads Mad Ants to OT win over Capital City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – February 4, 2023 – The Mad Ants led nearly the entire way and held off Capital City in the end Saturday night, 122-115 in overtime.

Justin Anderson was the aggressor early, putting up 12 first quarter points and pushing Fort Wayne’s lead to 13 points in the first quarter while shooting 5-of-7 from the field. Capital City battled back to get within five at the end of the first with Trevion Williams giving them six points and five rebounds off the bench.

The second quarter start would see the Mad Ants again push the lead back up to 12 as Anderson continued to explode including a give and go from Jermaine Samuels Jr. near the nine-minute mark of the quarter. Capital City struggled from three-point range, missing their first 17 shots from deep, allowing Fort Wayne to increase their lead to as many as 16 with 4:21 to go on an Anderson basket. Fort Wayne would lead by as many as 21 in the quarter and take a 65-49 lead into the half behind 23 points from Anderson and 12 from Trevelin Queen.

The game took several swings during the third quarter with the Mad Ants pushing their lead to 24 but the Go-Go storming back, getting it to 88-79, still in Fort Wayne’s favor on a Craig Sword and-one. After three, Fort Wayne held a 92-81 lead after a 10-point, five rebound quarter from Samuels Jr.

In the fourth, a Kris Dunn three with 7:29 left pulled Capital City within nine at 102-93; with 4:53 to go, a Quenton Jackson fast break lay in cut Fort Wayne’s lead down to five at 106-101. With 3:26 to play, a Jackson bucket gave Capital City their first lead of the game at 107-106. With 1:04 left, Anderson knocked down a three for Fort Wayne to make it 113-111 in Capital City’s favor. David Stockton was the one that closed regulation, scoring with 26.5 seconds left.

In overtime, Anderson closed the door, knocking down a three pointer with a 119-115 lead to hit the target score of 120.

Anderson finished with 42 points for Fort Wayne while Samuels Jr. added 22 points 11 rebounds and six blocks; Queen scored 21, Kendall Brown added 14 points and Stockton had 11 points and 12 assists.

The Go-Go were paced by Jackson’s 20 points, joined in double figures by Jules Bernard (14), Sword (13) Williams (12), Dunn (18) and 18 from Vernon Carey Jr.

The two teams will face off again Monday with a 12:30 afternoon tip at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

