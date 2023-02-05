Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
Mayor Nelson: For the sake of Apopka, it's urgent that you lead
When I started as managing editor of The Apopka Voice in 2015, I joked with then-publisher Dale Fenwick that out-of-town journalists were like Vikings. They only showed up in Apopka when there was bad news, and after journalistically plundering us, they left. And although I was joking, it has proven...
‘One of the easiest crimes:’ White supremacists mock area man arrested in Baltimore power grid plot
The Orlando-area man arrested as a co-conspirator in a plot to bring down Baltimore, MD’s electrical infrastructure is finding little love from his fellow extremists online.
theapopkavoice.com
Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center
The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act
The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
actionnews5.com
Janitor, 72, gets accidentally locked in holding cell for 3 nights
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A 72-year-old janitor spent three nights without food after she ended up accidentally locked inside of an inmate holding cell at a Florida courthouse. Libia Vargas De Dinas, 72, was recovering at the hospital after a weekend locked in the Orange County Courthouse, where she...
WESH
Officials: 3-year-old child shot, injured in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday night, Orange County sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened on Rivertree Circle in Orlando near the Hidden Creek Villas Apartments. The child was in a car seat in a vehicle when he was shot, deputies say....
WESH
Orlando man, Maryland woman planned attack on Baltimore power grid, FBI says
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested and charged with plotting with his girlfriend to shoot up power stations and destroy the city of Baltimore's power grid. Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Russell appeared in Orlando federal court on Monday. Investigators say he and his girlfriend, Sarah Beth Clendaniel of...
WESH
Body found in Orlando retention pond
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police were called to an Orlando retention pond on Tuesday morning for a report of a body. Orlando police say the unidentified body was found in the area of 1100 West Pine Street. Officials say it is not clear if foul play was involved.
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
WESH
Police identify woman shot dead near Orlando shopping plaza
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Police said one woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pine Hills. She was identified as 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. Orlando police responded to North Lane just before 7 p.m. Officials say upon arrival, they found Washington with a gunshot wound lying on the...
Bay News 9
Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
WESH
Economists expect 'mild' recession in Florida, inflation to ease
Money for many in Central Florida has been tight. "I feel it's been a little bit challenging with the way that the cost of everything has gone up—gas (and) cost of living especially," Orlando resident Nina Duron said. But economists say 2023 is a year for recession. Dr. Sean...
Zaxby’s to Open Orlando Location After Record Debut in St. Cloud
“We just had the third biggest opening day and week in company history at the new St. Cloud location we just recently opened,” Morris says, exuberant.
NBC Miami
Janitor, 72, Gets Trapped in Cell for Three Days After Door Closes While Cleaning
A 72-year-old janitor with diabetes got trapped inside a Florida courthouse holding cell for three nights without food or insulin. The janitor, Libia Vargas De Dinas of Orlando, was accidentally locked inside an inmate holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Florida when the cell's door closed and locked behind her around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, according to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office obtained by TODAY.
New signs in Daytona Beach to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers
New signs are set to debut at several Daytona Beach intersections to discourage people from giving money to the homeless.
click orlando
Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
click orlando
Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday in a retention pond near downtown Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W. Pine St. and located the body. “Officers responded to reports of a body in a retention pond. At...
DeLand police investigate cause of mobile home fire
Investigators are trying to figure out who set fire to a mobile home in DeLand.
click orlando
Police investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds
DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police are investigating a possible shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital is gunshot wounds, Tuesday night. Officers arrived at AdventHealth Deland around 9 p.m., in response to calls about a person shot, according to a release. The 21-year-old victim told police he...
