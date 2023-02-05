ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana, preseason Big Ten favorite, back on track after January slide

Indiana suffered a three-game losing streak in January that dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in the Big Ten. That's never good for a program of Indiana's caliber, but it was especially bad considering IU was the preseason favorite to win the conference. The third loss dropped the Hoosiers to 33rd at KenPom.com and 37th in the NET, and things were trending in the wrong direction. As any coach will tell you, though, these seasons are long and often filled with twists and turns. The best thing about struggling in January is that you still have February and March to get back on track.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Miller Kopp: Rutgers Slayer

Miller Kopp has delivered some incredible games on the road throughout his career with the Indiana Hoosiers. The 18 points he dropped in Indiana’s 66-60 win against Rutgers on Tuesday night were the most points the fifth-year senior had scored in Assembly Hall, ever. Miller Kopp: The Rutgers Slayer.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men ascend AP top-25 after win over Purdue, women achieve highest ranking ever

A weekend sweep of Purdue served the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams well. The IU men moved up three spots to No. 18 after a 1-1 week that included a win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. It was IU’s eighth all-time win over the No. 1 ranked team. Indiana has been ranked in the top-25 for all but three weeks during this season. They started the 2022-23 campaign at No. 13.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Athletics: Golden Ticket incident 'should not have happened'

Purdue Athletics sent out a second statement Monday evening in response to the rush at Mackey Arena on Sunday that left some students with minor injuries. There will be second-chance lottery for students to get a Golden Ticket, an early opportunity to buy Paint Crew membership and a boarding pass, and all students who attended Sunday's women's basketball game will be automatically entered into the lottery, Associate Athletics Director Patrick Crawford wrote in the press release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Tyson was in trouble.

As a charismatic, star high school athlete, it was easy to assume that Tyson had few worries. He had passing grades and was a standout on the basketball court, even earning a college scholarship to play. Things appeared to be going well, but when the police showed up to Tyson’s practice and escorted him to the police station, he could no longer hide his reality. He was in trouble and needed someone in his corner. Luckily, he had Matt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 13-Mile Trail In Indiana That Leads Adventurers To Little-Known River Views

If there’s anything amazing about Indiana (other than everything), it’s the incredible number of awe-inspiring hiking trails you’ll find weaving all over the state, almost like veins. And like veins deliver life-giving blood to vital parts of our bodies, these hiking trails deliver life to our souls. Next time you’re feeling up to exploring the great outdoors, check out the legendary hiking trail in Indiana known as the Wabash Heritage Trail. It’s a long one, but no worries – you can adjust everything to make it the ideal adventure for you!
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
MITCHELL, IN
WTHR

Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rain, storms and strong wind gusts move in

Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing rain, storms and strong wind gusts that will move into central Indiana soon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

