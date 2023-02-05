Read full article on original website
How Long Does It Take To Beat Deliver Us Mars?
The sequel to the 2018 title "Deliver Us the Moon," "Deliver Us Mars" is another space-centric sci-fi from Netherlands-based studio KeokeN Interactive. The first title in the "Deliver Us" series was only about five hours long (via HowLongToBeat), so players want to know if the sequel will follow suit and be similarly short.
How To Play Overwatch 2's Text-Based Dating Sim (And How Long It Takes To Beat)
The third season of "Overwatch 2" is starting on February 7, and there is a lot of new content being added to the game, both at the start of the new season and during the weeks that follow. Players will be able to fight for dominance across the new Antarctica Control map that was first showcased in Mei's "Rise and Shine" cinematic; they'll be able to collect new Asian Mythology-themed skin — and those who complete the Premium Battle Pass will even have the opportunity to unlock a new Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko skin. On top of all that, the PachiMarchi challenge is returning in March alongside some new "One-Punch Man" themed skins and cosmetics, giving fans tons of collectibles to gather. All of that adds up to a pretty decent amount of content to keep players invested in Blizzard's team-based battle royale –- but there's a particularly special event coming one week after the season's launch.
Where To Find The Platinum Watch In Persona 3 Portable
While some "Persona" fans are waiting for "Persona 6," others are busy trying to take on the third game in the series. "Persona 3 Portable," which is slightly different from "Persona 3 FES," came to Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC in 2023, bringing the game to modern consoles. Now, players get to do things like work on Elizabeth's quests all over again.
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
Beginner Hogwarts Legacy tips you need to know before playing
Read these Hogwarts Legacy tips to get ahead, fast
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
Apex Legends Season 16 Won't Add A New Legend. Here's Why
"Apex Legends" has changed quite a bit since it first started. Part of those changes come thanks to the constant addition of new playable Legends, which have been added to the game every season since the game was released. However, Season 16 is breaking the trend, as the developers have a new focus in mind.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1
Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a ...
Sons Of The Forest Early Access: What You Should Know Before Wishlisting
"Sons of the Forest," the sequel to 2014 indie hit "The Forest," has been a long time coming. After a few disappointing delays, "Sons of the Forest" is finally expected to arrive on February 23. And fans can't wait to get ahold of everything the game offers. This sequel promises to bring the same first-person survival gameplay and surreal horror that made the first game a success. Players, alone or with friends, will need to fight cannibals, stave off hunger, build structures, and unravel the forest's mysteries to survive. And of course, "Sons of the Forest" is also expected to bring new elements to set it apart from the first game.
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In
Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled
In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
High On Life 2: Will There Be A Sequel?
"High on Life" released in December 2022 to mixed reviews but a positive response from gamers. While the unique brand of humor had critics divided, it was a major success in terms of early sales and player counts (per Forbes). The question now is whether or not this reception will translate into a sequel.
How American Football And F1 Racing Inspired Final Fantasy's Battle Systems
The "Final Fantasy" franchise is comprised of over a dozen unique worlds. Where other JRPGs, such as "Dragon Quest," have refined their worldbuilding and gameplay over the generations, Square Enix prefers to completely reinvent the franchise with every new title. That means new designs, new lore, and brand-new combat systems for each and every game. Needless to say, all of that game design is a lot of work. Transforming the way each new game plays while also making sure it's up to the standards of a AAA franchise is no mean feat. But this constant need for innovation has led the developers at Square Enix to draw inspiration from some rather unorthodox places.
