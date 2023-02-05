Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Related
thehoosiernetwork.com
Photos: No. 18 Indiana defeats No. 24 Rutgers
After years of futility against the Scarlet Knights, the No. 18 Hoosiers finally ended up on the right side of the scoreboard against No. 24 Rutgers, winning 66-60 at Assembly Hall. Hoosier Network photographer Cam Schultz was there, and captured Jalen Hood-Schifino's highlight-reel play among many other key moments in IU's victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
WATCH: Indiana Commit Jakai Newton Rejects Nation's No. 1 Recruit at the Rim
Wheeler High School's Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 recruit, went up for a dunk on Monday night, but Indiana commit Jakai Newton met him at the rim to block the shot. Watch it here.
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his Saturday experience in Bloomington
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his experience watching Indiana take down the No. 1 ranked basketball team in the country in Purdue.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday
Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Purdue Athletics: Golden Ticket incident 'should not have happened'
Purdue Athletics sent out a second statement Monday evening in response to the rush at Mackey Arena on Sunday that left some students with minor injuries. There will be second-chance lottery for students to get a Golden Ticket, an early opportunity to buy Paint Crew membership and a boarding pass, and all students who attended Sunday's women's basketball game will be automatically entered into the lottery, Associate Athletics Director Patrick Crawford wrote in the press release.
Martha the Mop Lady Maggie Kinabrew: 'It's By Far the Largest Crowd I Ever Sung For'
Jacobs School of Music opera singer Maggie Kinabrew sang as the iconic Martha the Mop Lady for the Indiana, Ohio State basketball game on Jan. 28. This performer has always had ties to Indiana basketball, which will now be a forever thing as she's getting recognized in the community for her incredible performance.
Indianapolis Recorder
Tyson was in trouble.
As a charismatic, star high school athlete, it was easy to assume that Tyson had few worries. He had passing grades and was a standout on the basketball court, even earning a college scholarship to play. Things appeared to be going well, but when the police showed up to Tyson’s practice and escorted him to the police station, he could no longer hide his reality. He was in trouble and needed someone in his corner. Luckily, he had Matt.
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Comments / 0