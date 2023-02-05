ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thehoosiernetwork.com

Photos: No. 18 Indiana defeats No. 24 Rutgers

After years of futility against the Scarlet Knights, the No. 18 Hoosiers finally ended up on the right side of the scoreboard against No. 24 ﻿Rutgers, winning 66-60 at Assembly Hall. Hoosier Network photographer Cam Schultz was there, and captured Jalen Hood-Schifino's highlight-reel play among many other key moments in IU's victory.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday

Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Athletics: Golden Ticket incident 'should not have happened'

Purdue Athletics sent out a second statement Monday evening in response to the rush at Mackey Arena on Sunday that left some students with minor injuries. There will be second-chance lottery for students to get a Golden Ticket, an early opportunity to buy Paint Crew membership and a boarding pass, and all students who attended Sunday's women's basketball game will be automatically entered into the lottery, Associate Athletics Director Patrick Crawford wrote in the press release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Tyson was in trouble.

As a charismatic, star high school athlete, it was easy to assume that Tyson had few worries. He had passing grades and was a standout on the basketball court, even earning a college scholarship to play. Things appeared to be going well, but when the police showed up to Tyson’s practice and escorted him to the police station, he could no longer hide his reality. He was in trouble and needed someone in his corner. Luckily, he had Matt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
LAFAYETTE, IN

