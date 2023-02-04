ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon

By Sarah Gambles
Deseret News
 3 days ago
A person walks near the Springmaid Pier Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Earlier in the day, a Chinese balloon was shot down in the area. | Chris Seward, Associated Press

After a Chinese balloon was discovered flying high in the sky in the U.S., the military shot down the balloon with a missile over South Carolina on Saturday.

China responded to the military action threatening to “take further actions” and said it would be responding to “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice,” Associated Press reported.

President Joe Biden issued the order after defense officials advised him it would now be safe to shoot it down without debris fallout possibly hurting people below.

How China responded to the U.S. shooting down the balloon

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying, “China will resolutely uphold the relevant company’s legitimate rights and interests, and at the same time reserving the right to take further actions in response,” per AP News .

China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon and had drifted there by accident.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said military leaders “had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload,” per NPR .

Timeline of the Chinese balloon over the U.S.

The balloon was first spotted flying over Montana earlier this week at 60,000 feet above the ground. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was planning a trip to Beijing this week, marking the first trip by a U.S. secretary of state to China in six years. But amidst the uncertainty around the balloon, Blinken cancelled the trip right before he was planning to leave, the Deseret News reported.

China has recently been making efforts to rehabilitate rising tensions within the U.S. and China, especially after conflicts about how to respond to the COVID-19 surfaced the last few years. A professor at the Institute of International Studies at Shanghai’s Fudan University told The Washington Post that “there is no point in China sabotaging the process.”

“... From the perspective of China’s top leadership, they wouldn’t have wanted to disrupt the process of easing relations with the United States because this year is a very important year for China to revive the economy,” said Professor Zhao Minghao said, per The Post .

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported the move by the U.S. to shoot down the balloon, tweeting :

“Today, the United States brought down China’s high-altitude surveillance balloon that violated American and Canadian airspace and international law. Canada strongly supports this action – we’ll keep working together, including through @NORADCommand , on our security and defence.”

Comments / 2313

Audrey Abbey Rutledge
3d ago

What does China expect us do, just let it be, we had to do that, if this was reversed they would of done the same thing, so just move on, it’s over with!!!

Reply(63)
690
1OldMan
3d ago

According to the Chinese government everything done in China is government sanctioned and nothing is really owned by individuals, that is the foundation of communism, the state controls all! If that is true, everything China has said about this incident is a LIE!

Reply(28)
447
Anti-Marxofascist
3d ago

Oh Xitler Pooh. You got your balloon shot down. what did you expect??? if this was a "civilian project" as you put it, I highly doubt that you'd be making threats for further action.

Reply(31)
332
 

