A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
KULR8
Billings archer Kris Schaff wins prestigious Vegas Shoot archery event
LAS VEGAS- Billings archer Kris Schaff won the compound open event at the Vegas Shoot to pocket $57,000 in prize money over the weekend. Schaff went head-to-head with Kyle Douglas with the prize money on the line. On his second arrow, Schaff shot a nine. Douglas also shot a nine on his second arrow. Both then anchored tens to close out the end and go a shoot-off tied at 29.
Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash
The Layhers were leaving Pizza Ranch on Dec. 27 when their SUV was struck by a speeding vehicle on Main Street, causing their vehicle to roll. The mother, Jessica, was just released from the hospital.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
KULR8
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
Billings girl recovering from gunshot wound, family asks for community's help
“She’s really fighting to talk, she’s really fighting. She wants to get up and walk and she wants to do all of these things,” said Rides Horse.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity
It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Ok, Sometimes This Radio Host is Guilty of Being “That Guy” in Billings
I follow a couple of groups on Facebook where drivers take time out of their busy lives to criticize other drivers who are usually not as good at driving as the person who's giving the review. And it was several years ago that I learned that not using your turn...
Billings coffee kiosk a step closer to reopening after destruction by vandals
Nearly three months ago, the Bull Mountain Brew coffee kiosk was destroyed after a truck smashed into Don Phillip's business multiple times.
KULR8
Yellowstone County reviewing roads for safety and growth
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Yellowstone County is doing a system review of county roads for safety and growth. They are asking the state to do a system review as well. According to the most recent census data, Yellowstone County is growing in population at a rate of 1.3% year over year. Montana is growing at a rate of 1.7% year over year.
KULR8
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
explorebigsky.com
UM law school students free innocent man
MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
'Wander Woman' hits the streets of Billings
She's no Superhero or even a non-profit, but on many Sundays you'll find "Wander Woman" around downtown Billings handing out much-needed food and supplies.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Man shot in apparent self-defense in Billings charged with attempted robbery
Christopher Marquise Sanders, 37, was charged in Yellowstone County District Court and is being remanded to Yellowstone County jail, according to Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick.
KULR8
Yellowstone Co. Sheriff believes video of object over Billings is "legitimate", unable to tell what it is
Sheriff Mike Linder says the sheriff's office has made contact with the woman who shared the video of the object over Billings late Friday afternoon. Linder says while they believe the video is legitimate, it is difficult to tell what exactly is seen in the video. He goes on to...
Number of Billings students struggling with food insecurity up 30%
The Education Foundation feeds at least 700 kids a week with its teen pantry, elementary pantry, and BackPack Meals programs.
