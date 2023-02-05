ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSPA 7News

Shaw will not continue as Palmetto football coach

Doug Shaw told 7 News Sports Monday that he will end his decade-long run as Palmetto High head football coach. He’ll remain on the Anderson County schools’ athletic director until the end of the school year and beyond that is ‘undecided.’ The Mustang’s posted a 2-8 record this past season. Shaw’s best teams were in […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina women's hoops sets SEC record atop AP Poll

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is on an unprecedented string of dominance. Now, the Gamecocks hold an SEC record for their run on top of the AP Poll. Last week, the Gamecocks settled any debate about their place as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Sunday, South Carolina beat No. 5 UConn on the road with an 81-77 win.
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

One South Carolina College Town Ranks in the Best for Football Fans

As the big game slowly approaches, we wonder about the best cities that are the best for football fans. When it comes to tailgating and enjoying a game, we always want to be around the people that have the most fun. It’s about more than just wearing your team’s jersey, but cheering them on from the stands to the parking lot to the couch on game day.
CLEMSON, SC
constructiondive.com

Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office

Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
GREENVILLE, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

John Clinton Holder - Laurens

John Clinton Holder, age 92, of Laurens and husband of Catherine Roberts Holder, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Normal Terrell and Elizabeth Emily Parsons Holder. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, John retired from Lydia Mills and was a member of Union Baptist Church.
LAURENS, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
COLUMBIA, SC

