blufftontoday.com
Dawn Staley claps back at Geno Auriemma's comments on South Carolina vs. UConn officiating
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley called out UConn coach Geno Auriemma on Tuesday for comments the Huskies coach made about the Gamecocks' play style after their 81-77 win in Connecticut on Sunday. Auriemma received a technical foul in the rivalry game for throwing a water...
Geno Auriemma blasts officiating in South Carolina loss
In what was described as a “championship game atmosphere,” South Carolina was able to outlast UConn in the final minutes of an 81-77 bout in favor of the Gamecocks. However, it did not come without controversy. UConn’s head coach Geno Auriemma was critical of how the game was...
Dawn Staley Discusses Win Over UConn
South Carolina's head women's basketball coach met with the media to discuss the Gamecocks first ever win on UConn's home floor.
Shaw will not continue as Palmetto football coach
Doug Shaw told 7 News Sports Monday that he will end his decade-long run as Palmetto High head football coach. He’ll remain on the Anderson County schools’ athletic director until the end of the school year and beyond that is ‘undecided.’ The Mustang’s posted a 2-8 record this past season. Shaw’s best teams were in […]
Swinney 'excited' to add former Clemson standout to staff
Clemson has brought back a familiar name to help in an off-field role next season. Da’Quan Bowers, a former All-American for the Tigers, has returned to Clemson to serve in the role of defensive player (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina women's hoops sets SEC record atop AP Poll
South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is on an unprecedented string of dominance. Now, the Gamecocks hold an SEC record for their run on top of the AP Poll. Last week, the Gamecocks settled any debate about their place as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Sunday, South Carolina beat No. 5 UConn on the road with an 81-77 win.
kiss951.com
One South Carolina College Town Ranks in the Best for Football Fans
As the big game slowly approaches, we wonder about the best cities that are the best for football fans. When it comes to tailgating and enjoying a game, we always want to be around the people that have the most fun. It’s about more than just wearing your team’s jersey, but cheering them on from the stands to the parking lot to the couch on game day.
constructiondive.com
Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office
Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
live5news.com
McMaster nominates retired Army general to lead SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster nominated a successor to serve as the secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McMaster said he wants to see retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees...
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
South Carolina Woman Thought Husband's Winning Lottery Ticket Was Fake
"When she saw it, she thought it was a fake," said the lucky winner.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
golaurens.com
John Clinton Holder - Laurens
John Clinton Holder, age 92, of Laurens and husband of Catherine Roberts Holder, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Normal Terrell and Elizabeth Emily Parsons Holder. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, John retired from Lydia Mills and was a member of Union Baptist Church.
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
