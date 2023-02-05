Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Sharp as Steele: Montana Tech assistant's passionate drive to coaching
BUTTE – Student-athletes recognize the struggle and grind in balancing studies and participating in athletics. Montana Tech women’s basketball assistant Alexis (Lexi) Steele knows that grind. Like many athletes in Montana, Steele was a multi-sport athlete, having played four years of varsity girls’ basketball at Missoula Sentinel and...
KULR8
Montana Tech football announces 2023 recruiting class
BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced the 2023 recruiting class today. The newest group of future Orediggers includes all positions and while most are from Montana, the class is represented by student-athletes from five different states in total. “We are very excited to announce...
montanarightnow.com
Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
Watch the Dateline episode “On a Dark, Deserted Highway” now
Montana’s Broadwater County is huge -- the size of more than 50 Manhattan islands, but only 7,000 souls actually live here. It was Monday, May 16, 2017, just after 2 a.m., when Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore was making his final rounds, checking all the main businesses in the county seat of Townsend, before heading home.
montanarightnow.com
Semi-truck carrying cattle rolls over on I-90 near Manhattan
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am. Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load...
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
Manhattan council member wants to make town a 'sanctuary for the unborn'
Council member Josh Powell requested an ordinance to make abortion paraphernalia illegal in the town of Manhattan.
Comments / 0