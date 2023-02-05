ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

KULR8

Sharp as Steele: Montana Tech assistant's passionate drive to coaching

BUTTE – Student-athletes recognize the struggle and grind in balancing studies and participating in athletics. Montana Tech women’s basketball assistant Alexis (Lexi) Steele knows that grind. Like many athletes in Montana, Steele was a multi-sport athlete, having played four years of varsity girls’ basketball at Missoula Sentinel and...
KULR8

Montana Tech football announces 2023 recruiting class

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced the 2023 recruiting class today. The newest group of future Orediggers includes all positions and while most are from Montana, the class is represented by student-athletes from five different states in total. “We are very excited to announce...
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
montanarightnow.com

Semi-truck carrying cattle rolls over on I-90 near Manhattan

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am. Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load...
NBCMontana

Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
