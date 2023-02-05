Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Related
Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat
There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Pistons-Cavs Game
Darius Garland is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Cavaliers prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Detroit Pistons will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pistons-Cavaliers prediction and pick, laid out below. Detroit has been...
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
Yardbarker
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are still linked with a series of trades around the NBA after they couldn't get Kyrie Irving over the weekend. They looked like serious candidates to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, but the Dallas Mavericks had different plans, ruining the Lakers'. They are now linked with more...
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit
Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
Phoenix Suns included in NBA trade odds for DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Nikola Vucevic
The Phoenix Suns are included in odds to acquire several big names before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They are at least in the discussion, according to OddsChecker's NBA trade deadline next team odds for several players. The most talked about player involving the Suns and the deadline continues to be...
New Suns owner has curious comments about possible Isiah Thomas hire
The Phoenix Suns seem to be creating a “will they or won’t they” situation with regard to the potential hiring of Isiah Thomas. Chris Haynes of TNT reported Monday that new Suns owner Mat Ishbia plans to hire the retired Hall of Famer Thomas to a prominent role in the team’s front office. But a... The post New Suns owner has curious comments about possible Isiah Thomas hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
NBA announces new date for postponed Pistons-Wizards game
The NBA announced on Monday that the postponed Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards game that was scheduled for Feb. 1 at Little Caesars Arena will now take place on Mar. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Pistons traveled to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Jan. 30, losing...
NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson to play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, you may be interested to know that Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson will be playing in the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game. The game will take place on Friday, February 17th. Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith and Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade will serve as honorary captains for the Celebrity Game. The game features comedians, actors, athletes, musicians, and more.
Game preview and injury report: Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies beat the Bulls 116-110 in their last meeting on February 26.
chatsports.com
Barnes’ late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103
Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges fuel Phoenix Suns again to win vs. Nets
With the Phoenix Suns getting Devin Booker back on a minutes restriction and only nine points from Chris Paul, they faced a Brooklyn Nets team on Tuesday night that shot 48% from the field and got 27 points at the foul line. While the Nets were down a few key...
MLive.com
NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams
With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
Kyrie Irving Traded To The Dallas Mavericks for…Nothing?
Kyrie's Impact on the Dallas Mavericks: A Headache or a Game Changer?. Please watch the video above. A.J. Reilly: So let's transition from the Gridiron to the hardwood and let's talk about, oh, Kyrie Irving. Oh my God. Um, I think it won Hoorah, and who cares? I talked about Kyrie.
The Impact of Steph Curry On The NBA: A Controversial Discussion
Has Steph Curry changed the NBA for better or worse?. Please watch the video above. Has Steph Curry changed the NBA for better or worse?. A.J. Reilly: We were talking about the product of the NBA, right? Yes. And Kyrie and the drama and all. This is what sparked this conversation, Eric, Friday night. Normally on Friday nights with my oldest son, we have what we call guys' night, right?
Is Alex Caruso playing vs. Grizzlies?
Chicago Bulls defensive ace Alex Caruso has missed two straight games with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on February 2nd against the Charlotte Hornets, when he finished with seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in the 114-98 Bulls win. So when the Bulls visit FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Bulls fan under the sun will want to know: Is Alex Caruso playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?
LeBron James changes tune as he is about to break Kareem’s record
LeBron James changes tune about being known as a “scorer”. Ever since future Hall of Famer LeBron James was in high school, he has said he does not want to be known as a “scorer”, despite the fact that he has racked up points on every single team he has ever played on. Instead of being known as a pure scorer, James always said he preferred to be known as an all-around player, who got his teammates involved. Now, James is about pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time points record, and he is changing his tune a bit.
RECAP: Jayson Tatum Dominates Pistons as Celtics Win 111-99
Jayson Tatum dominated the Detroit Pistons with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in a 111-99 victory for the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Tatum showed his All-Star form and his impact on the team's success. Detroit's defense could not stop Tatum's aggressive play, leading to a strong performance...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0