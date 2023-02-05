ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat

There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick

We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit

Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
Larry Brown Sports

New Suns owner has curious comments about possible Isiah Thomas hire

The Phoenix Suns seem to be creating a “will they or won’t they” situation with regard to the potential hiring of Isiah Thomas. Chris Haynes of TNT reported Monday that new Suns owner Mat Ishbia plans to hire the retired Hall of Famer Thomas to a prominent role in the team’s front office. But a... The post New Suns owner has curious comments about possible Isiah Thomas hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com

NBA announces new date for postponed Pistons-Wizards game

The NBA announced on Monday that the postponed Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards game that was scheduled for Feb. 1 at Little Caesars Arena will now take place on Mar. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Pistons traveled to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Jan. 30, losing...
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson to play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, you may be interested to know that Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson will be playing in the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game. The game will take place on Friday, February 17th. Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith and Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade will serve as honorary captains for the Celebrity Game. The game features comedians, actors, athletes, musicians, and more.
chatsports.com

Barnes’ late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103

Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
MLive.com

NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams

With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
Detroit Sports Nation

The Impact of Steph Curry On The NBA: A Controversial Discussion

Has Steph Curry changed the NBA for better or worse?. Please watch the video above. Has Steph Curry changed the NBA for better or worse?. A.J. Reilly: We were talking about the product of the NBA, right? Yes. And Kyrie and the drama and all. This is what sparked this conversation, Eric, Friday night. Normally on Friday nights with my oldest son, we have what we call guys' night, right?
ClutchPoints

Is Alex Caruso playing vs. Grizzlies?

Chicago Bulls defensive ace Alex Caruso has missed two straight games with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on February 2nd against the Charlotte Hornets, when he finished with seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in the 114-98 Bulls win. So when the Bulls visit FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Bulls fan under the sun will want to know: Is Alex Caruso playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?
Detroit Sports Nation

LeBron James changes tune as he is about to break Kareem’s record

LeBron James changes tune about being known as a “scorer”. Ever since future Hall of Famer LeBron James was in high school, he has said he does not want to be known as a “scorer”, despite the fact that he has racked up points on every single team he has ever played on. Instead of being known as a pure scorer, James always said he preferred to be known as an all-around player, who got his teammates involved. Now, James is about pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time points record, and he is changing his tune a bit.
