ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

3 keys to BYU’s 81-66 win over Pacific

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qjOJ_0kcvt7Hv00
BYU’s forward Gideon George (5), guard Rudi Williams (3), guard Dallin Hall (30), and guard Jaxson Robinson (2) celebrate as BYU defeats Utah at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU earned its second consecutive double-digit victory Saturday night at the Marriott Center with an 81-66 win over Pacific. The Cougars improved to 16-10 overall and 6-5 in the West Coast Conference.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win.

  • BYU closed out the first half on a 12-0 run to take an 11-point halftime lead, and it led by as many as 24 in the second half.
  • The Cougars were led by Fousseyni Traore’s 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his second straight double-double. Gideon George also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.
  • Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams both came off the bench to score 11 points for BYU, and Richie Saunders added nine points off the bench, all in the first half.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs In On BYU’s First Big 12 Schedule

PROVO, Utah – ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy praised BYU when weighing in on their first Big 12 schedule. The former National Champion at Alabama and NFL quarterback believes BYU is ready for the challenge of Power Five football. “BYU, I think, is very well-equipped to be able...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy