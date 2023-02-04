3 keys to BYU’s 81-66 win over Pacific
BYU earned its second consecutive double-digit victory Saturday night at the Marriott Center with an 81-66 win over Pacific. The Cougars improved to 16-10 overall and 6-5 in the West Coast Conference.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win.
- BYU closed out the first half on a 12-0 run to take an 11-point halftime lead, and it led by as many as 24 in the second half.
- The Cougars were led by Fousseyni Traore’s 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his second straight double-double. Gideon George also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.
- Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams both came off the bench to score 11 points for BYU, and Richie Saunders added nine points off the bench, all in the first half.
