Philadelphia, PA

Father, 5-year-old son taken to hospital after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father and son were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police say a five-year-old boy was shot in the right elbow and a 38-year-old man was shot twice in the left hip when they responded to 12000 Verda Drive. Both were taken to a hospital by a private car in stable condition and the child will be taken to another hospital by a private ambulance.

No arrests have been made and police say no weapons have been recovered.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.

