ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
boldsky.com

Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?

Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Popculture

Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
KRQE News 13

Ultra-processed foods – like cookies, chips, frozen meals and fast food – may contribute to cognitive decline

(THE CONVERSATION) – Scientists have known for years that unhealthy diets – particularly those that are high in fat and sugar – may cause detrimental changes to the brain and lead to cognitive impairment. Many factors that contribute to cognitive decline are out of a person’s control, such as genetics and socioeconomic factors. But ongoing research increasingly indicates that a poor diet […]
MHK Fitness

How Can I Lose Weight Around My Stomach And Waist

Losing weight around the stomach and waist can be a challenge for many people, especially for those who are prone to storing fat in these areas. The good news is that with the right combination of diet and exercise, you can achieve your goal of a slimmer waistline. Here are some tips and strategies that you can use to lose weight and improve your overall health.
verywellmind.com

How To Get Out of a Depressive Episode

During the course of our lifetime, It’s normal to experience a temporary funk of melancholic sadness. However, a chronically low mood marked with diminishing functioning over a significant amount of time may be pointing to depression. The DSM-5 classifies depression as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling...
Health

What Is Hypervigilance and What Does It Feel Like?

Hypervigilance is a state of heightened awareness and watchfulness. You may be hypervigilant if you are constantly on guard and on the lookout for danger, even when there is little to no risk of something bad happening.Hypervigilance can be a symptom of psychological conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety. Sometimes hypervigilance is a sign of physical health conditions, such as hyperthyroidism or Alzheimer’s disease. Recreational drugs and substance use disorders can also lead to hypervigilance. Excessive hypervigilance can have a significantly negative impact on your quality of life, leading to memory impairment, difficulty regulating emotions, trouble maintaining relationships,...
psychologytoday.com

How to Teach Children to Do Chores

Studies of child development demonstrated long ago that extrinsic motivation (rewards) was less effective than intrinsic motivation (curiosity). Most children don't care about the external consequence or rewards attached to chores. Making chores a family affair teaches cooperation, empathy, and family values. The reward to doing chores as a family...
theeverymom.com

Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Expert Explains Everything Parents Should Know

Asperger syndrome, or Asperger’s, was a previously-used diagnosis on the autism spectrum. Many of us may be familiar with the term, maybe knowing someone who’s been diagnosed or having been diagnosed ourselves. In 2013, however, Asperger’s became part of an umbrella diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.
Essence

Children Are Significantly Impacted By Their Parents' Work Experience, Research Shows

A longitudinal study following low-wage, working-class families over a decade revealed that children’s development were linked to how their parents experienced their jobs and careers. Turns out that it’s harder for children to stay in a child’s place, particularly if their parent has a challenging job. According...
Lisa

Improve your self-esteem.

Chronic low self-esteem can have a huge impact on your life, making it difficult to be productive, happy, and successful. It is characterized by an inability to view oneself positively and feel worthy of love, respect, and success.
boldsky.com

When To Introduce Kids To Meditation And How To Help Them Meditate

The best gift that you can give your child is the life skills required to live a successful and contented life. You child must know how to think rather than what to think. These life skills, help them in their development overall. They help in sailing through their milestones smoothly, especially in phases of adolescence, academics and the time of annual examinations. They can handle themselves without your supervision if they are taught what to do and how to do things on their own. Meditation opens up their mind to higher awareness and equip them to face world better with their new found confidence and knowledge about things. Meditation can be started at an age, when they are ready to take this on. Let us see what age is right to begin meditation practice for your precocious kid.
boldsky.com

Pregnancy Glow: Is It Real? Does The Skin Really Glow During Pregnancy?

Pregnancy glow- we have all heard about it. But how real is it? Does the skin of pregnant woman really glow??. In the nine months of pregnancy, your body undergoes many changes, from varicose veins to dark spots to even acne. Pregnancy hormones can change your hair and skin texture,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy