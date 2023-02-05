ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
NEWSBTC

SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note

Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Golden Cross Versus Death Cross: Why The Outcome Is Critical

Bitcoin price is barely clinging on above $23,000, with the outcome over the next several days being extraordinarily critical for the fate of the crypto market. On daily timeframe, BTCUSD ticks ever closer toward a golden cross. Meanwhile, the weekly timeframe is just inches away from a death cross. Will bulls or bears ultimately win?
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…

At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Price Prediction: Bulls Aim Strong Increase Above $100

Litecoin price is showing positive signs above the $90 zone against the US Dollar. LTC is rising and might attempt a fresh rally above the $100 resistance. Litecoin started a fresh increase above the $92 zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $92 and the 100...
NEWSBTC

Another Bitcoin Metric Turns Bullish With Price At $23,000 And Forecasts More Profits

Bitcoin has been moving sideways during this week as bullish momentum fades under the pressure of macroeconomic uncertainty. The cryptocurrency has been recording significant profits since the beginning of 2023, flipping market sentiment from fear to optimism as it reconquers previously lost ground. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Still Looks Bearish, But This Ripple Visa Rumor Might Change It

Despite its 17.3% year-to-date (YTD) increase, the XRP price remains in bearish territory. In the past two weeks, XRP failed to break the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) in several attempts. At press time, XRP was trading at $0.3970 and found support at the 50- and 100-day EMAs. However, to...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
AUSTIN, TX
NASDAQ

Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NEWSBTC

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon Rally is Just Getting Started

MATIC price started a fresh increase from the $1.10 support zone. Polygon bulls are in control and might push the price towards the $1.40 level. MATIC price started a fresh rally above the $1.10 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above $1.10 and the 100 simple moving...

