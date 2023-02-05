ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New York Post

Rangers’ Jacob Trouba delivers helmet-launching hit, dominates ensuing fight

Jacob Trouba was at it again – delivering huge hits and winning fights. The Rangers captain laid a massive, helmet-launching hit on the Flames’ Nazem Kadri during the second period of New York’s 5-4 overtime win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the Calgary center on the ice near the Rangers’ net, his teammate Dillon Dube attempted to make Trouba pay for the hit, sparking a fight. It didn’t prove to be the best decision for Dube. After an early – and short – stalemate, Trouba tossed four or five punches and wrestled Dube to the ground with the score knotted at two. The 28-year-old Trouba has become of the NHL’s more notorious hitters on the ice. The one he delivered to the Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira last season led to the forward being stretchered off the ice before landing in the hospital. Trouba reached out via text after the hit – which some believed as borderline dirty — happened and the two put it behind them during training camp this season. Trouba also clobbered Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou in December during a 5-2 loss. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume

Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
The unheralded Rangers who might make them rethink their trade deadline needs

You knew the Rangers were prepared for a physical one against the Flames at the Garden on Monday not when Jacob Trouba lowered the boom on the unfortunate Dillon Dube 13:57 into the first period, but when the captain’s blue-line partner looked to come to his aid in an unremarkable yet telling tableau minutes earlier. When Nazem Kadri took out Trouba with a hard hit just 6:17 into the match, K’Andre Miller — who is not known for physicality — attempted to confront the Calgary center twice before play moved on to the other end of the ice. This might have become...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE

The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
SEATTLE, WA
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT

When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
DETROIT, MI
Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hockey Legend Dies

The hockey world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of a longtime enforcer who grew to be a fan-favorite and star for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders.
REPORT - INSIDER BELIEVES CANUCKS INVESTIGATING A MOLE WITHIN THE ORGANIZATION

The Vancouver Canucks rest near the top the NHL's 'Most Disheveled Clubs' list. The owner is in the midst of an ugly familial dispute, the GM reportedly wants out, they sit near the bottom of the NHL, and they have an ugly path forward charted. Not exactly a fortuitous position.
Trade deadline primer: St. Louis Blues

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is less than a month away. Where does each team stand, and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the St. Louis Blues. This wasn’t the plan for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sharks trade Jaycob Megna to Kraken

The Kraken have made a move to add some defensive depth as they’ve acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from San Jose in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Both teams have confirmed the swap. The 30-year-old had been a regular for the Sharks for most of the season, playing...
SEATTLE, WA
MONTREAL CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER DIRECTION OF NHL

The NHL's latest indiscretions with related to Pride Nights have garnered serious criticism from fans, writers, and even players. When defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of the Philadelphia Flyers' scheduled event, the media storm which followed got ugly in a hurry. The concern from critics was that Provorov's behavior would...
CANUCKS PRESIDENT REPORTEDLY WANTS OUT, POSSIBLE SUCCESSOR NAMED

Just days after dismissing head coach Bruce Boudreau and replacing him with Rick Tocchet, reports have surfaced of Vancouver Canucks President Jim Rutherford wants out. Vancouver talk show host, Rick Dhaliwal, said in an interview on Monday that at least one source mentioned that Rutherford could be near the end of his time with the Canucks. Dhaliwal then posed a question if Dale Tallon could end up in the President's chair. Tallon currently serves as a senior advisor and professional scout for the Canucks.
ONE NHL CAPTAIN ALLEGES SOME PLAYERS STILL SMOKE CIGARETTES IN BETWEEN PERIODS

Yes. Some NHL players still rip cigarettes in between periods. Minnesota Wild correspondent for The Athletic, Michael Russo, recently conducted a player poll about all the ranging routines NHL players have during period intermissions. It was revealed that - unsurprisingly - some NHL players have insanely weird habits in between...
