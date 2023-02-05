One more day. That’s how long teams have to find that elusive last piece of their potential NBA championship puzzle. The NBA trade deadline will pass at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. Perhaps the biggest move was already made when the Dallas Mavericks dealt for embattled Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving on Sunday after he requested a trade. But there are still plenty of moves to be made. Here are six trades we think could happen before Thursday afternoon. NBA trade deadline predictions Nets trade Kevin Durant to the Celtics for Jaylen Brown Whether the Boston Celtics should actually do this is up for debate,...

11 HOURS AGO