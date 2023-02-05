ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN

A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 47 is back open after dump truck rollover in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A dump truck hauling dirt rolled over onto its side Monday afternoon on Riverside Parkway near the RELLIS Campus. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Thompson’s Creek between Highway 21 and Silver Hill Road. Police told us the driver had...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Awaiting 12 Trials Returns To Jail

For the second time in five months, a Bryan man facing 12 trials in Brazos County courts is back in jail because a bonding company did not want him as a client. Online records show 27 year old Rafael Trejo is awaiting trials in two felony cases, one involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of controlled substance from last February, and the other for drug possession in August of 2020.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Weekend Cases Includes Blocking A Neighborhood Street And Arresting A Juvenile After Finding A Stolen Vehicle

College Station police reported on social media Saturday morning, being involved in a pursuit of the person driving a stolen vehicle. A male juvenile whose age was not released was caught following a brief foot chase. He was taken to juvenile detention following his arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest twice. CSPD did not release whether the vehicle was unlocked and/or the engine was running when it was stolen from The Woodlands apartments.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO BURGLARIES

The Brenham Police department is investigating two burglaries that occurred over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 7:15, Officers were dispatched to a business located in the 1500 block of Highway 36 North in reference to a Burglary of a Building. Initial investigation revealed sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning suspect(s) made forced entry into a building and stole cash and other items. The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.
BRENHAM, TX

