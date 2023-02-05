Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Mike White unfamiliar with losing basketball culture, pieced-together Bulldogs’ lacking identity
ATHENS — No, Georgia basketball coach Mike White said, he doesn’t have experience with this sort of thing. The Bulldogs have lost six of seven games, falling 78-74 at home to a lowly Ole Miss team (10-14, 2-9 SEC) that had lost five consecutive games on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
dawgnation.com
Career night from Braelen Bridges not enough to beat Ole Miss in 78-74 loss
ATHENS – Explosive revival games from Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo were not enough to top Ole Miss in a 78-74 decision. Bridges exploded for a career-high 26 points with 11 rebounds and a steal on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. It was his third double-double this season. Oquendo...
dawgnation.com
Georgia baseball maintains lofty facilities plan overhaul, two years away from completion
ATHENS — Georgia baseball is two years away from completing a facilities upgrade that will make it more competitive with other SEC facilities. Facilities projects across the nation have been challenged by the current construction complications and inflationary issues. Still, second-year athletic director Josh Brooks plans for the Bulldogs...
dawgnation.com
Why Carson Beck is likely next up at quarterback, according to departing Georgia offensive leader
ATHENS — Georgia has a leadership void to plug on offense with Kenny McIntosh — who Kirby Smart referred to as the “Alpha Leader” — moving on to the next level. McIntosh, one of the four former team captains representing UGA at the Senior Bowl last week, believes the Bulldogs have a player ready to step up and assume that vocal role.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State and Michigan reveal why they were eager to ‘get hands on’ Georgia last season
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is intent on maintaining an aggressive edge in his program, and it turns out with good reason. It turns out Ohio State was motivated by the Bulldogs’ perfect record last season, and Michigan was in fact plotting revenge all season long.
dawgnation.com
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
dawgnation.com
Marvin Jones Jr. reflects on his freshman season, why offseason will be crucial for UGA pass rusher
Marvin Jones Jr. knew it was going to be a critical offseason for him. With Nolan Smith and Robert Beal both moving on to the NFL, he was going to have an opportunity to carve out a bigger role for himself entering his sophomore season. “I’m definitely going to get...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
KBTX.com
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN
A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
Navasota PD: patient at Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital assaults hospital staff members, arrest warrant issued
NAVASOTA, Texas — An arrest warrant for assault has been issued for a man that assaulted three hospital staff members at the Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital, according to a release from Navasota PD. The name of the man or hospital staff members involved was not released by authorities.
KBTX.com
Highway 47 is back open after dump truck rollover in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A dump truck hauling dirt rolled over onto its side Monday afternoon on Riverside Parkway near the RELLIS Campus. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Thompson’s Creek between Highway 21 and Silver Hill Road. Police told us the driver had...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Awaiting 12 Trials Returns To Jail
For the second time in five months, a Bryan man facing 12 trials in Brazos County courts is back in jail because a bonding company did not want him as a client. Online records show 27 year old Rafael Trejo is awaiting trials in two felony cases, one involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of controlled substance from last February, and the other for drug possession in August of 2020.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Weekend Cases Includes Blocking A Neighborhood Street And Arresting A Juvenile After Finding A Stolen Vehicle
College Station police reported on social media Saturday morning, being involved in a pursuit of the person driving a stolen vehicle. A male juvenile whose age was not released was caught following a brief foot chase. He was taken to juvenile detention following his arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest twice. CSPD did not release whether the vehicle was unlocked and/or the engine was running when it was stolen from The Woodlands apartments.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO BURGLARIES
The Brenham Police department is investigating two burglaries that occurred over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 7:15, Officers were dispatched to a business located in the 1500 block of Highway 36 North in reference to a Burglary of a Building. Initial investigation revealed sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning suspect(s) made forced entry into a building and stole cash and other items. The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.
