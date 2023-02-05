Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Everything About LeBron James Is Once in a Lifetime
From the moment LeBron James arrived at the Lakers’ downtown Los Angeles arena in a crisp, all-black suit on Tuesday, there were giddy murmurs in the bowels of the stadium. Is tonight the night? Will LeBron try to end this tonight? Will he really go for it? James even took a little longer than usual to come out for his pregame warmup. And when he finally did, there were loud cheers from the many fans who had shown up hours early, and a horde of media crowding the baseline to film James putting up some practice jumpshots, which eventually turned into some practice skyhooks. For a regular-season game between two teams on the wrong side of 10th place in their conference, there was a palpable tension in the arena before James would ultimately score 38 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
Albany Herald
Nets tangle with Bulls in Spencer Dinwiddie's return
Spencer Dinwiddie's successful first stint with Brooklyn was among the reasons Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were drawn to the Nets during free agency in 2019. His second stint is a result of Irving's desire to leave the team. Dinwiddie is expected to officially get reacquainted with the organization that developed the guard starting with Thursday's visit from the Chicago Bulls.
Albany Herald
The G.O.A.T. Debate? LeBron is the King
In the shadow of Magic Johnson’s retired jersey and in the building Kobe Bryant made famous, LeBron James made his case for immortality. An 18-foot fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter on Tuesday officially established James as the greatest scorer in NBA history, and as the celebrity-sprinkled, sold-out crowd roared its approval, many would admit: they were acknowledging the greatest player the league has ever seen, too.
Albany Herald
NBA Trade Deadline: Breaking Down Tiers and Teams to Watch
Billy King, the former Nets and 76ers GM, the man who endured the Dwightmare and a very public (failed) attempt to trade for Carmelo Anthony, understands the chaos of the trade deadline and the pressure to make—or not make—a deal. In 2001 the Sixers were atop the Eastern Conference standings. But Theo Ratliff had recently broken his wrist, and Philadelphia had a hole in the middle. So King sent Ratliff and Toni Kukoč to Atlanta in a six-player deal that brought Dikembe Mutombo to Philly. The result: The 76ers advanced to the Finals for the first time in nearly two decades.
Albany Herald
Report: Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach have heated exchange
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported. Ham reportedly expressed frustration after Westbrook dawdled on the court following a substitution with 59.1 seconds left in...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Albany Herald
Nuggets put trade distractions aside, visit Magic
Orlando and Denver are in different stages this season. The Magic are a young team building a roster to compete for a title down the road while the Nuggets know their window is open now and have championship aspirations. Those two phases collide when Denver visits Orlando on Thursday night.
Albany Herald
Suns seek better showing in rematch with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks handed the Phoenix Suns their worst loss of the season when the teams met last week in Arizona. The Suns will look to exact a bit of revenge on Thursday when they continue their five-game road trip in Atlanta.
Albany Herald
Andy Reid: Ankle injury not limiting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain apparently won't keep him from running the Kansas City Chiefs offense on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. In a pre-practice news conference on Wednesday, coach Andy Reid said Mahomes is moving well despite the injury to his right ankle, which the quarterback sustained in the divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. He played through the injury in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29.
Albany Herald
Roster Construction is Dooming the Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks have struggled with consistency this season. One issue that has been a big part of Atlanta's unreliability began with how the roster was constructed last summer. This falls squarely on the front office, which has had its own problems this season.
Albany Herald
Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf
Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
