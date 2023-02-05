ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Gunman who shot MPD officer suspected of stealing car Monday

MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News has been investigating the background of the man who shot Officer Peter Jerving. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr learned from several sources that the gunman, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was at this apartment building on Good Hope Road Monday night where he committed a robbery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
WISN

Man caught inside stranger's car not charged

MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added. Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added. Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of veterans in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

House fire in Racine; 1 dead

RACINE, Wis. - One person is dead following a house fire near Prospect Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Racine Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim. This is a developing...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck

RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
RACINE COUNTY, WI

