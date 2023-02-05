Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
Office of Violence Prevention leader weighs in on fallen MPD officer
Ashanti Hamilton, Director of the Office of Violence Prevention in Milwaukee, spoke about his efforts to rally the city against violence after a police officer was shot and killed.
WISN
Gunman who shot MPD officer suspected of stealing car Monday
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News has been investigating the background of the man who shot Officer Peter Jerving. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr learned from several sources that the gunman, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was at this apartment building on Good Hope Road Monday night where he committed a robbery.
Milwaukee police officer, robbery suspect shot and killed in incident
A 37-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer with four years of service was shot and killed Tuesday morning when trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery.
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
WISN
Man caught inside stranger's car not charged
MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
Robbery suspect, Milwaukee police officer killed in struggle, shooting during pursuit: officials
"The violence needs to stop," the Milwaukee police chief said during an emotional press conference.
nbc15.com
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added. Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care.
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 17th and Rogers
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the area of 17th and Rogers on Monday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added. Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of veterans in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
Wisconsin man gets 16 years in prison for shooting kids who threw snowballs at his car
A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his vehicle as he drove by them in 2020.
23-year-old who crashed into home near 60th & Capitol identified
Latrone White, 23, has been identified as the young man who died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house on 60th Street between Melvina and Capitol
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
House fire in Racine; 1 dead
RACINE, Wis. - One person is dead following a house fire near Prospect Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Racine Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
Comments / 0