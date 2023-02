THOMASVILLE — The No. 8-tanked Dougherty Trojans (13-10, 9-0) escaped Thomasville (11-13, 4-5) with a 45-41 win Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in Region 1-AAA with one game remaining on the regular season schedule. The Trojans led at the end of each quarter and stayed in control throughout the...

ALBANY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO