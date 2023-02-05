Beegle Wins 800 & 1600, Gache Sets Record in 55-Meter Dash, Joel 1st in Pole Vault as Chatham Boys Win State Sectional Title

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Ryan Beegle won gold in both the 1600 and 800, Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash and Ted Joel won the pole vault as the Chatham boys claimed the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 boys indoor track & field state championship on Saturday in the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex.

Chatham's team of Charlie Henne, Nolan Huth, Ted Joel and Adam Petitjean won the 4x400 relay in 3:33.66.

"Another incredible day for the boys Chatham indoor team," Patrick Clark Jr., Chatham coach, said. "We started the week by winning the county meet and ended the week today by winning the state sectional championship with a whopping 75 points."

Chatham's 75 points far outdistanced runner-up Rahway, which ended with 36 points.

Beegle and senior classmate Leo Valenzuela place 1-2 in the 1600 for Chatham, with times of 4:23.54 and 4:24.63, respectively. Beegle also crossed first in the 800 with a time of 1:59.69, with Cougar teammate Charlie Henne third in 2:00.41 and Reilly Byrne sixth in 2:03.40.

Gache won the 55-meter dash in 6.59, breaking his own school mark of 6.69 set Monday at the Morris County Championships. Joel cleared 13 feet to win the pole vault.

Senior Alex Krack earned second place in the 3200 with a time of 9:41.71 and Cougar teammate Finn Valli was sixth in 9:52.09.

In the 400, Henne was 7th in 52.51, Petitjean 8th in 53.03 and Nolan Huth was 10th in 53.54.

Chatham's Leo Straka was 7th in the high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet, 8 inches, and Matt Krill was sixth in the shot put with a heave of 42 feet, 11.75 inches.



