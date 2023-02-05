Read full article on original website
MLB
10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller
Each playing of the World Baseball Classic is a heart-pounding, flag-waving, horn-blaring revival. The melodies are different, the artists arrive and depart the stage, but the passion rhymes. We haven’t heard a sound like this since Jim Leyland and Team USA stood atop the dais at Dodger Stadium six years...
MLB
The best player at each position in the Classic
The first World Baseball Classic in six years is around the corner, and with it comes a group of star players from around the globe that may be the best in the history of the tournament. But among that constellation of stars, which are the best of the best? The...
MLB
Filled with stars, Team D.R. has sights on Classic title
“I don’t remember who was talking about it, maybe it was Juan Soto who said he saw the NBA Olympic team where they had so many stars,” Dominican Republic general manager Nelson Cruz told me in a phone call. “And it was like a Dream Team. That’s basically what we have.”
MLB
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic
When the World Baseball Classic begins on March 8, we know you're going to scream for your country. But what about your favorite big league club? Want to know where your team's guys, Major and Minor Leaguers alike, are playing? You're in luck. Below you'll find every player currently signed...
MLB
These 10 teams won the offseason
Let’s embark upon an annual tradition by puckering up our lips and applying the kiss of death. That’s right. It’s time to name the Winter Winners!. You know how this so often goes. A team wins the winter and loses the season. That’s of course not always the case, but it’s close enough to have become a running gag in our game. Still, regardless of any dubiousness attached to this distinction, it should be the goal of teams to, you know, try to win baseball games. So kudos to those who made our list this year.
MLB
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced
It’s nearly here. After a six-year wait, the World Baseball Classic has returned, and it’s bigger than ever. That’s not hyperbole, either: The tournament field has been expanded to 20 teams, with three first-time participants in Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua hoping for a Cinderella run. But they’ll need to get past Japan (looking for its third title), the USA (hoping for a repeat), the Dominican Republic (the pre-tournament favorite) and Puerto Rico (trying to win it all following back-to-back second-place finishes).
MLB
Dodgers to add veteran outfielder Peralta (sources)
LOS ANGELES -- When looking at the Dodgers’ roster heading into Spring Training, the outfield -- Mookie Betts aside -- is one of the team’s biggest question marks. On Friday, the Dodgers made a move that could fix some of those issues, agreeing to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with outfielder David Peralta, sources confirmed to MLB.com. The contract comes with incentives that could add up to $2 million to Peralta’s contract.
MLB
Big stage awaits Trout in World Baseball Classic
Mike Trout, who can do as many things on a baseball field as LeBron James can on a basketball court, is about to be on the best team he has ever been on: Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Not just on it, but captain of it. Trout is...
MLB
Dodgers adding ex-Cards closer Reyes (sources)
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers are no strangers to low-risk, high-reward deals, and they struck again on Saturday as the club agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with former All-Star closer Alex Reyes, sources told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal. Reyes’ deal with the Dodgers includes...
MLB
Suzuki aims to attack fastballs in sophomore year
MESA, Ariz. -- Seiya Suzuki emerged from the Cubs' complex on Saturday morning and headed to the cage, bat handles protruding from the equipment bag over his shoulder. The outfielder then heard a boisterous shout that carried across the agility field. Suzuki beamed upon seeing manager David Ross, and the...
MLB
A much lighter Sixto works to make his comeback
MIAMI -- The 2023 Marlins assembled for the first time on Friday at loanDepot park to record scoreboard videos, and one player in particular turned heads: right-hander Sixto Sánchez. Sánchez, who weighed as much as 260 pounds in 2022, has lost 46 pounds thanks to a disciplined diet and...
MLB
Predicting Dodgers' 2023 Opening Day roster
LOS ANGELES -- Given the roster turnover, the Dodgers have a handful of key roster decisions to make this spring, making it one of the most interesting camps in quite some time. • What to know about Dodgers Spring Training. While the Dodgers will have six weeks to sort through...
MLB
Projecting the Angels' Opening Day roster
As the Angels head off to Spring Training, it’s never too early to take a peek at what the roster could look like on Opening Day against the A’s on March 30. There will be a few position battles in camp, as the Angels have plenty to sort out this spring. But here’s the first look at the Halos' projected 2023 Opening Day roster.
MLB
Who will make the Reds' Opening Day roster?
CINCINNATI -- As the start of Spring Training is nearly upon us, there's no better time to try making roster predictions for the Reds, and Cincinnati has several spots open for competition. Here is my first attempt at predicting the Reds' 26-man roster on Opening Day. Catcher (3): Tyler Stephenson,...
MLB
Arozarena, Kirk highlight talented Mexico roster
After early exits in each of the previous two World Baseball Classics, Mexico is back in 2023 with a talent-laden roster that could have the country poised for its deepest WBC run yet. With newcomers such as Julio Urías, Alejandro Kirk, Randy Arozarena, Rowdy Tellez, Patrick Sandoval and Taijuan Walker...
MLB
21 All-Stars, 4 MVPs headline star-studded Team USA roster
The most star-studded United States roster in the history of the World Baseball Classic is now official. Team USA’s 30-man roster, which will be managed by Mark DeRosa and captained by Mike Trout, features 21 All-Stars, including four MVPs in Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Clayton Kershaw. The final rosters for the entire 20-team field were announced on Thursday evening on MLB Network.
MLB
Astros lock in 'core piece,' extend Javier through 2027 season
HOUSTON -- Cristian Javier, the right-hander whose breakout 2022 season saw him dominate in the playoffs while helping lead the Astros to the World Series title, was signed to a five-year contract extension by the club on Friday -- the first major move for new general manager Dana Brown. The...
MLB
Commissioner foresees Classic as 'our best tournament ever'
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Around the same time World Baseball Classic rosters were being announced on MLB Network Thursday night, Commissioner Rob Manfred opened his media availability at the conclusion of the quarterly Owners' Meetings by expressing his excitement for next month's tournament. With superstars like Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani...
MLB
Each team's No. 1 prospect in '25 will be ...
Back in August 2021, we predicted who would be each farm system’s No. 1 prospect entering 2023. Well, the time has come to review our work. Generally, we did pretty well. Gunnar Henderson (Orioles), Francisco Álvarez (Mets), Jordan Walker (Cardinals), Anthony Volpe (Yankees) and Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox) were our selections then, and now they head into this season in the Top 10 of MLB Pipeline’s overall rankings. Similarly, we were on point about Diego Cartaya (Dodgers), Jackson Jobe (Tigers), Colson Montgomery (White Sox) and Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics). Some picks were more complicated. Michael Harris II (Braves) has graduated and won a Rookie of the Year Award. Robert Hassell III (Padres) was traded to the Nationals. Top 2021 picks like Henry Davis (Pirates), Jack Leiter (Rangers) and Kahlil Watson (Marlins) have seen their stocks slip.
MLB
Darvish secured, what's next for the Padres?
SAN DIEGO -- Sitting at the dais in Petco Park's fourth-floor auditorium, Yu Darvish took a moment to look up from the assembled media and team officials and gestured toward his view of downtown San Diego. Fresh off signing a six-year extension, Darvish had just been asked if he could...
