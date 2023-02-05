Read full article on original website
How to Find and Replace Text Color in Excel
In this post, we will show you how to find and replace Text Color in Excel. Text color, also known as the forecolor, is the color in which the text is displayed in Microsoft Excel. By default, this is set to Black. You can manually change the text color for part of the text or the entire text in your Excel data using the Font Color option. In some cases, the data may contain multiple occurrences of the same text whose color needs to be changed. If your Excel file is quite large, changing the forecolor manually will be tiresome and time-consuming. In this post, we will show you how to use the ‘Find and Replace’ feature to change text color in Excel.
How to enable Instant Search Results in File Explorer of Windows 11
If you are someone who works with a huge number of files, it would be a monumental task to find a file that you need when you are in a hurry. You might have searched for ways to search and find files instantly. Your search ends here. In this guide, we show you how to enable instant search results in File Explorer to locate files and folders instantly on your PC.
How to use translate languages faster with DeepL for Windows
At times, you may feel the need to translate content from documents or even a foreign website into your native language or any other language you’re familiar with. Usually, we would tell you to make use of translation tools from either Microsoft or Google, but today, we are going to focus on another method using DeepL.
New AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser launched
Microsoft is one step ahead of Google for the first time where the search is concerned, and it’s a big deal because it could change how we search and get answers on the web forever. What we’re talking about here is the new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge web browser.
How to remove Email Account from Outlook on Windows, iPhone, Android
Many good email service providers let us use their service for free. Outlook from Microsoft is one of them. You can create an account for free on Outlook and use it for communications. It can also be used to sign in on various Microsoft products quickly. Not only can you use Outlook accounts on Outlook email clients, but you can sign in to your Gmail account or any email account on Outlook apps. You can access your multiple email accounts in a single Outlook program. You can also remove them easily with a few clicks. In this guide, we show you how to remove your email account from Outlook on Windows, iPhone, and Android.
Quick Access pinned folders missing or disappeared in Windows 11/10
File Explorer is one of the crucial components of the Windows operating system. It allows us to navigate and manage files and folders on our PC. One of the most useful features of File Explorer is the ability to pin frequently accessed folders. It helps us navigate to the folders we frequently use in just a few clicks rather than long navigation into a series of folders. However, some users are seeing their Quick Access pinned folders are missing or have disappeared on their Windows 11/10 PCs. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix it.
How to install and use DaVinci Resolve on Windows PC
There are only a few good professional video editing software programs available for PC. Adobe Premiere Pro, Sony Vegas, and DaVinci Resolve. There are a couple of other programs, but these three are the programs used by professionals around the world. Out of three, DaVinci Resolve is a free software program that is developed by Blackmagic Design. It is good to edit videos and make color corrections to your videos without compromising on the quality of your videos. In this guide, we show you how to use DaVinci Resolve on Windows PC.
What is SSL Stripping attack? How to prevent it?
The internet has become a part of our life. It is one of the necessities we have today. Without the internet, we cannot imagine our lives nowadays. When something has become such an indispensable tool in our lives, the threats they pose are also higher. We need to be careful about the links we click, the websites we browse, and the downloads we do. If we are not careful, our devices might be vulnerable to attacks that phish on our data, and details. The scams that occur via the internet are rampant and if we are not alert, we might be the next to be scammed. One such issue we face while browsing the internet is an SSL stripping attack. In this guide, we explain to you what is SSL Stripping attack and how to prevent an SSL stripping attack.
Best Free IPTV Player for Windows PC
IPTV is a service that uses the Internet to offer both live and on-demand material. IPTV services are less expensive than streaming services such as Netflix. IPTV allows you to view countless live TV stations and VOD material in various quality forms. There are several IPTV service providers available on the internet. Make sure you sign up for an IPTV service that offers better material at a lower cost. To access and view material provided by the service provider, you will require an IPTV player. There are several IPTV applications for Windows PC. In this post, we have selected and analyzed the top 5 free IPTV players.
Fix There has been an error in Microsoft Store
Microsoft Store is an app store on Windows PC. We can download software programs without any fear of malware as they are monitored before installation. The apps we download through app stores can be updated easily too. You can install all kinds of software with a few clicks. However, some users are seeing “There has been an error” on Microsoft Store while trying to install apps on their PC. In this guide, we show you different ways you can use to fix it.
Fix Incorrect PSK provided for network SSID in Windows 11
Some Windows 11 users fail to connect to the wireless network as an incorrect PSK is provided for network SSID on their computer. This may usually happen after the password of the wireless router is reset, and the PSK (Pre-Shared Key) is changed. Even though the provided password is correct, the device fails to identify the provided PSK.
Hard drive missing after cloning in Windows 11/10
Hard drive cloning is the technical process of creating a one-to-one copy of a hard disk drive or SSD (Solid State Drive) and all the comprising files. When it comes to why cloning is required? The answers can be different! Usually, hard drive cloning is required to upgrade a disk or replace an old disk with a new one. Sometimes hard drive cloning is required to enhance the PC’s performance by swapping out the traditional Hard drive for an SSD. Of late, some Windows users have found that the Hard drive is missing after cloning. If you face this issue, follow this post.
Fix TurboTax error code 1603 on Windows PC
TurboTax is one of the known USA bases tax software that many people have been using for decades with no problem at all. However, recently, TurboTax error code 1603 is what users are seeing when they update the software. The error usually happens because Microsoft .NET Framework can’t install or update the system. If you are in the same boat as many others, don’t fret; in this article, we will discuss possible reasons and solutions.
