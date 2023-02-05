ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Roundup: Elwer scores 27 in Delphos St. John’s boys basketball win

BATH TOWNSHIP — Cameron Elwer had 27 points and Nolan Schwinnen scored eight for DSJ. Mitch Barr had 14 points and Drake Craddock and Jaxon Foster each scored eight for Bath. Lima Central Catholic 68,. Delphos Jefferson 48. DELPHOS — Carson Parker had 14 points and Matthew Quatman scored...
DELPHOS, OH
Times-Bulletin

Knights take top seed in boys tournament draw

DAYTON — Boys basketball teams learned of their tournament dates and locations Sunday afternoon with district draws held around the state of Ohio. Van Wert will be in the Division II district tournament hosted by Liberty Benton High School that has sectional games at Lima Senior and Paulding. At...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Reminisce: Contentious creation of Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County turned 100 in 1948, and birthday greetings rolled in. “Auglaize is a youngster compared with Montgomery and Warren, to name only two grown-up counties in this area,” the Dayton Journal-Herald wrote June 26, 1948, “but it’s a pleasure to welcome it into the select group of mature centenarians that have been doing a good job of self-government for 10 decades or more.”
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Auglaize County post offices to use special postmark

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Auglaize County’s 175th-anniversary celebration will now involve art for a special postal cancellation. For the Feb. 14 celebration, all post offices in the county will provide the hand cancellation of the anniversary postmark designed by Wapakoneta Middle School sixth-grader Ashtyn Kohler. The design honors the...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

180th Fighter Wing will take to the night skies over Ohio

SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is set to conduct nighttime training flights from Tuesday, February 7th through Thursday, February 9th, subject to weather conditions. Local residents in the area may observe or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing, along with...
SWANTON, OH
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH

The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
DEFIANCE, OH
Lima News

Police calls

1100 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 900 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 200 block of South Scott Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 200 block of West Murphy Street, Lima —...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Letter: Enjoy Van Wert Civic Theatre’s ‘The Lion in Winter’

Now comes before us a tale ages old. Of family, and treachery, (set in France, I am told!). Wherein a king at the age of 50, who proclaims his age quite a success, (to have lived longer than most anyone else while leading a life of excess), is trying to decide who should be his heir, the one to inherit his throne, while at the same time wanting to take a new wife and start a family of their own.
VAN WERT, OH
westbendnews.net

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick

Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
PAYNE, OH
hometownstations.com

Briggs waives his right to a preliminary hearing

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Spencerville mayor will be heading to Allen County Common Pleas Court. 45-year-old Phillip Briggs waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court, and now his case is heading to a higher court. He has hired his own attorney to represent him. He is facing one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, his case will more than likely be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury to see if additional charges will be filed against him.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
westbendnews.net

Montpelier Fishing Tackle & Sporting Collectibles Show

Wintertime is an excellent opportunity for the outdoors person to give some attention to things that neglected in the warmer months of the year. Time to look through the inventory and organize, purge, downsize, etc. It’s also an optimal time for those who are collectors to take inventory of their stock and decide if they need to expand, exchange or downsize their collections.
MONTPELIER, OH
hometownstations.com

Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Temporary Road Closure Near Delta

State Route 109, south of Delta between County Rd D and E will be shut down for approximately three hours to clean up an overturned semi. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
DELTA, OH
The Lima News

Enter Exit 4 to make an escape

LIMA — A new business in Lima is offering the opportunity to make an escape without ever leaving town. Exit 4 is accepting bookings at the Lima location at 2062 N. Cable Road. Hours are Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Fire Destroys House on SR 53; Cause Still Not Determined

A house just north of Kenton was totally destroyed by a fire over the weekend. According to information from Kenton Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly, firefighters were dispatched at just before 10 this past Saturday night to 9880 State Route 53, which was occupied by Lori Mowery. She was out of...
KENTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy