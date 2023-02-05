Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roundup: Elwer scores 27 in Delphos St. John’s boys basketball win
BATH TOWNSHIP — Cameron Elwer had 27 points and Nolan Schwinnen scored eight for DSJ. Mitch Barr had 14 points and Drake Craddock and Jaxon Foster each scored eight for Bath. Lima Central Catholic 68,. Delphos Jefferson 48. DELPHOS — Carson Parker had 14 points and Matthew Quatman scored...
Times-Bulletin
Knights take top seed in boys tournament draw
DAYTON — Boys basketball teams learned of their tournament dates and locations Sunday afternoon with district draws held around the state of Ohio. Van Wert will be in the Division II district tournament hosted by Liberty Benton High School that has sectional games at Lima Senior and Paulding. At...
Lima News
Reminisce: Contentious creation of Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County turned 100 in 1948, and birthday greetings rolled in. “Auglaize is a youngster compared with Montgomery and Warren, to name only two grown-up counties in this area,” the Dayton Journal-Herald wrote June 26, 1948, “but it’s a pleasure to welcome it into the select group of mature centenarians that have been doing a good job of self-government for 10 decades or more.”
Lima News
Auglaize County post offices to use special postmark
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Auglaize County’s 175th-anniversary celebration will now involve art for a special postal cancellation. For the Feb. 14 celebration, all post offices in the county will provide the hand cancellation of the anniversary postmark designed by Wapakoneta Middle School sixth-grader Ashtyn Kohler. The design honors the...
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
180th Fighter Wing will take to the night skies over Ohio
SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is set to conduct nighttime training flights from Tuesday, February 7th through Thursday, February 9th, subject to weather conditions. Local residents in the area may observe or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing, along with...
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
Lima News
Police calls
1100 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 900 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 200 block of South Scott Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 200 block of West Murphy Street, Lima —...
Lima News
Letter: Enjoy Van Wert Civic Theatre’s ‘The Lion in Winter’
Now comes before us a tale ages old. Of family, and treachery, (set in France, I am told!). Wherein a king at the age of 50, who proclaims his age quite a success, (to have lived longer than most anyone else while leading a life of excess), is trying to decide who should be his heir, the one to inherit his throne, while at the same time wanting to take a new wife and start a family of their own.
westbendnews.net
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick
Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
hometownstations.com
Briggs waives his right to a preliminary hearing
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Spencerville mayor will be heading to Allen County Common Pleas Court. 45-year-old Phillip Briggs waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court, and now his case is heading to a higher court. He has hired his own attorney to represent him. He is facing one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, his case will more than likely be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury to see if additional charges will be filed against him.
westbendnews.net
Montpelier Fishing Tackle & Sporting Collectibles Show
Wintertime is an excellent opportunity for the outdoors person to give some attention to things that neglected in the warmer months of the year. Time to look through the inventory and organize, purge, downsize, etc. It’s also an optimal time for those who are collectors to take inventory of their stock and decide if they need to expand, exchange or downsize their collections.
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
thevillagereporter.com
Temporary Road Closure Near Delta
State Route 109, south of Delta between County Rd D and E will be shut down for approximately three hours to clean up an overturned semi. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-Miss
Ohio is known for its diverse and delicious cuisine, and pizza is no exception. Whether you’re in the mood for classic pepperoni or something more adventurous, there’s a pizza for everyone in the Buckeye State. Here are ten of the best pizzas you can find in Ohio:
Enter Exit 4 to make an escape
LIMA — A new business in Lima is offering the opportunity to make an escape without ever leaving town. Exit 4 is accepting bookings at the Lima location at 2062 N. Cable Road. Hours are Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m.
wktn.com
Fire Destroys House on SR 53; Cause Still Not Determined
A house just north of Kenton was totally destroyed by a fire over the weekend. According to information from Kenton Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly, firefighters were dispatched at just before 10 this past Saturday night to 9880 State Route 53, which was occupied by Lori Mowery. She was out of...
