Fort Collins, CO

usustatesman.com

Balancing married life, school and basketball

LOGAN — On Christmas Eve 2020, Steven Ashworth pulled up to his house in a horse-drawn carriage where his then–girlfriend, Peyton Burr, was waiting. Ashworth had hatched a plot to surprise her, and he had a burning question to ask. “I told her I couldn’t make it to...
LOGAN, UT
1310kfka.com

CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine

Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
101.9 KING FM

Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere

The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
WYOMING STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado public health goes hyperlocal, using microgrants to tackle vaccine hesitancy and stigma of mental illness

When COVID-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to...
DENVER, CO
ksl.com

As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options

RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
RIVERDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Semi-truck catches fire, closes I-84

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — A semi-truck caught fire Monday on Interstate-84 here, briefly closing the freeway while firefighters doused a trailer load of carpet. The fire was likely caused by sparking or heat from the trailer’s undercarriage. “That’s how it was reported to me,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “Brakes and axles can heat up on the big rigs.”
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Fort Morgan Times

Man dies in Jefferson County jail, sheriff’s office says

A 62-year-old man died in the Jefferson County Detention Center late Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. James Jarvis was “found unresponsive” in his cell at 10:48 p.m., according to a news release. The man’s cellmate alerted deputies to his condition. Deputies started “lifesaving measures” and called for additional medical aid, but Jarvis did not survive.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

