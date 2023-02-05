Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
‘I don’t think there’s anything better’: Northern Colorado basketball dominates Weber State, 88-54
UNC (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky) men’s basketball defeated the Wildcats (12-12, 7-4 Big Sky), 88-54, on Monday night in its best overall performance in a long time. It was tied for the best offensive game since the Bears’ win at Colorado State and the best defensive night all season.
usustatesman.com
Balancing married life, school and basketball
LOGAN — On Christmas Eve 2020, Steven Ashworth pulled up to his house in a horse-drawn carriage where his then–girlfriend, Peyton Burr, was waiting. Ashworth had hatched a plot to surprise her, and he had a burning question to ask. “I told her I couldn’t make it to...
1310kfka.com
CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine
Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Fort Morgan Times
Why did meth contamination shut down so many libraries in Denver suburbs?
BOULDER — Libraries in three Denver suburbs, and the city of Boulder, have undergone extended closures in the last six weeks after meth users lit up in public bathrooms, leaving in their wake a toxic drug residue that’s costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up.
Snowmobile strikes woman in Logan Canyon
Search and Rescue have located and stabilized the woman struck by a snowmobile near Peter Sinks in Logan Canyon.
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
Fort Morgan Times
Ag Hall of Fame thrives with farm credit association, FFA Foundation partnership
When Logan County Commissioner and former state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg is inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame later this month, he will bring to one dozen the number of Logan County agriculture leaders named to that prestigious station. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame began in 1989 with...
Body recovered from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
'The Sinks': Site of record-breaking cold temperatures in Logan Canyon
Two sinkholes in Logan Canyon are a unique natural wonder and a reminder of the power and beauty of nature.
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
Poor air quality Saturday, storm Sunday
Happy weekend, Utah! We've been battling bad air for the last several days, and our inversion doesn't budge for the first part of our weekend.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado public health goes hyperlocal, using microgrants to tackle vaccine hesitancy and stigma of mental illness
When COVID-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to...
Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
A woman was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon.
ksl.com
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options
RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
Gephardt Daily
Semi-truck catches fire, closes I-84
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — A semi-truck caught fire Monday on Interstate-84 here, briefly closing the freeway while firefighters doused a trailer load of carpet. The fire was likely caused by sparking or heat from the trailer’s undercarriage. “That’s how it was reported to me,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “Brakes and axles can heat up on the big rigs.”
One hospitalized after falling through ice at Pineview Reservoir
Weber Fire officials are urging the public to exercise caution after a person fell through ice into the lake at Pineview Reservoir Saturday morning.
Ogden Crossing Guard hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run crash
An Ogden City Crossing Guard was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Ogden Police.
kslnewsradio.com
Man’s arm partially amputated by farm equipment Tuesday afternoon
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was partially amputated while harvesting crops on monastery land Tuesday. According to David Reed, chief of Weber Fire District, a male in his 20s was working with a company growing crops on monastery land. Reed says the man was using an “auger of...
Fort Morgan Times
Man dies in Jefferson County jail, sheriff’s office says
A 62-year-old man died in the Jefferson County Detention Center late Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. James Jarvis was “found unresponsive” in his cell at 10:48 p.m., according to a news release. The man’s cellmate alerted deputies to his condition. Deputies started “lifesaving measures” and called for additional medical aid, but Jarvis did not survive.
