Related
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Hopes To Return To The Ring And Face Wardlow
A former WWE Superstar may be making a return to the ring soon, and he's got his sights set on one of the most physically intimidating men the AEW roster has to offer. Ryback recently spoke with "MuscleManMalcolm" about the current state of his career. "The Big Guy" feels reinvigorated because he says he recently won the rights to the "Ryback" trademark.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Injured At Live Event, Title Match Stopped
Please don’t be bad. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler injured and it is never a good thing. Wrestlers being hurt can happen at any time and can cause all kinds of problems for everyone involved, but the wrestler’s health is what matters the most. There was another injury scare this weekend and a match was stopped as a result of the sudden injury.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 2.7.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re done with Vengeance Day and just shy of two months away from Stand & Deliver. It looks like we have a title match set up, as Carmelo Hayes stared down Bron Breakker, who retained the NXT Title in the main event. That should give us a clear path to Los Angeles so let’s get to it.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Recently Reached Out To Former WWE Star
AEW's Jake Hager — formerly known in WWE as Jack Swagger – has had a solid career in combat sports. But in 2013 when Dutch Mantel, in the persona of Zeb Colter, became his manager, that version of Hager went on what was arguably the most significant run of his time in pro wrestling. On the most recent episode of "Story Time with Dutch Mantel," Mantel and Hager reflected on the differences they see between AEW and WWE in their experiences, and more specifically, how large the roster is compared to spots available at the top.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
tjrwrestling.net
Damian Priest Responds To Unfortunate WWE Raw Botch
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has responded to his hilarious botch on Monday Night Raw after he suffered a momentary memory lapse. The battle between Edge and The Judgment Day took its latest twist at the Royal Rumble when The Rated-R Superstar returned to action for the first time since seeing his wife Beth Phoenix’s head get caved in by Rhea Ripley at Extreme Rules.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Critics Of His NWA World Title Reign, Tyrus Being Champion
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he recently weighed in on both his and Tyrus’ title reigns. Murdoch spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and discussed the reactions to his reign as well as criticism of Tyrus getting a world title run. The show sent us some highlights and you can check those out below:
PWMania
MJF Defends Former WWE Star That Was Released in 2022
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Nash Carter (now wrestling as Zachary Wentz) of MSK just days after he and Wes Lee reclaimed the NXT tag team titles at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Carter, who was released shortly after his wife published a photo of him dressed as Adolf Hitler, issued a statement on the matter.
tjrwrestling.net
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms
Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Willow Nightingale on Living the Dream in AEW, Becoming a TV Regular
– During a recent edition of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed how much she’s loving her AEW run and how she’s living her dream. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on her journey in AEW: “I feel really fortunate because,...
PWMania
Spoiler: Two WWE SmackDown Superstars Heading to the RAW Brand
Another SmackDown tag team is reportedly being moved to RAW. According to a new report from PWInsider, Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios have been added to the RAW roster. There’s no word on why the change is being made or when Los Lotharios will return to RAW. As...
