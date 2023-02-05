AEW's Jake Hager — formerly known in WWE as Jack Swagger – has had a solid career in combat sports. But in 2013 when Dutch Mantel, in the persona of Zeb Colter, became his manager, that version of Hager went on what was arguably the most significant run of his time in pro wrestling. On the most recent episode of "Story Time with Dutch Mantel," Mantel and Hager reflected on the differences they see between AEW and WWE in their experiences, and more specifically, how large the roster is compared to spots available at the top.

